Chicken-Broccoli Alfredo Casserole
8 ounce dry multigrain or whole grain penne pasta
3 cup fresh broccoli florets
12 ounce skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 tablespoon olive oil
1 8 ounce package sliced cremini or button mushrooms
1 medium red sweet pepper, chopped
1 medium onion, halved and thinly sliced
2 15-ounce jars light Alfredo sauce
1 ½ cup shredded reduced-fat Italian blend cheeses (6 ounces)
1 cup plain or whole wheat panko (Japanese-style) bread crumbs
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Cook pasta according to package directions, adding broccoli for the last 4 minutes of cooking time.
Drain.
Meanwhile, in a very large nonstick skillet, cook chicken in 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium heat for 4 to 6 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink, stirring occasionally.
Remove chicken from skillet and set aside.
Add mushrooms, pepper and onion to the same skillet.
Cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally.
Add Alfredo sauce and chicken.
Cook and stir over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through.
Spread half of the pasta and broccoli mixture in a 3-quart au gratin or baking dish.
Top with half the chicken mixture and all of the cheese.
Top with remaining pasta and broccoli and chicken mixtures.
In a small bowl, combine panko and remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil.
Sprinkle evenly over casserole.
Bake, uncovered, for 25 minutes or until top is golden and casserole is heated through.
