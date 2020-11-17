Chicken-Broccoli Alfredo Casserole

8 ounce dry multigrain or whole grain penne pasta

3 cup fresh broccoli florets

12 ounce skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 8 ounce package sliced cremini or button mushrooms

1 medium red sweet pepper, chopped

1 medium onion, halved and thinly sliced

2 15-ounce jars light Alfredo sauce

1 ½ cup shredded reduced-fat Italian blend cheeses (6 ounces)

1 cup plain or whole wheat panko (Japanese-style) bread crumbs

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Cook pasta according to package directions, adding broccoli for the last 4 minutes of cooking time.

Drain.

Meanwhile, in a very large nonstick skillet, cook chicken in 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium heat for 4 to 6 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink, stirring occasionally.

Remove chicken from skillet and set aside.

Add mushrooms, pepper and onion to the same skillet.

Cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally.

Add Alfredo sauce and chicken.

Cook and stir over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through.

Spread half of the pasta and broccoli mixture in a 3-quart au gratin or baking dish.

Top with half the chicken mixture and all of the cheese.

Top with remaining pasta and broccoli and chicken mixtures.

In a small bowl, combine panko and remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil.

Sprinkle evenly over casserole.

Bake, uncovered, for 25 minutes or until top is golden and casserole is heated through.