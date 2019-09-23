China cancels farm visits

Chinese officials were planning to visit farms in Montana and Nebraska beginning today but canceled those visits Friday.

Chinese officials said that the cancelation was not related to President Donald Trump’s statements that he wants a broad trade deal with China and that he does not expect a deal before the 2020 election.

The stock market fell on the news.

The New York Times reported a person familiar with the trade talks said the trip was canceled out of concern that it would turn into a media circus and give the impression China was trying to meddle in American domestic politics.