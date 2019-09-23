Colorado seeks public input on industrial hemp at meeting in San Luis Valley

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Leaders of the Colorado Hemp Advancement and Management Plan (CHAMP) will hold a second public meeting on the subject of regulatory and economic issues surrounding industrial hemp. The meeting will take place Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, from 8:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. at the Adams State University student union building, located at 1603 First Street in Alamosa, Colo.

“In keeping with Colorado’s position as a leader in the advancement of hemp, we are committed to seeking valuable input offered by voices in the San Luis Valley and partnering with leading academic institutions, including Adam State University, to explore the potential of this high value crop,” said Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg.

The meeting will be held in partnership with Adams State University for the purpose of gathering public feedback on how Colorado can establish and promote Colorado’s new hemp industry. Issues to be discussed will involve the supply chain of hemp from seed to market. Topics include research and development, cultivation, testing, transportation, processing, manufacturing and banking and insurance.

“Adams State has been a champion of hemp and hemp growers here in the San Luis Valley since it has become available to our agricultural community,” said Adams State President Cheryl D. Lovell. “We’re continuing to help convene discussions like this, and welcome community input on how Adams State can help advance the hemp industry. We aim to help prepare our students for a variety of careers related to the many aspects of this exciting and emerging crop and all of its applications and products.”

The CHAMP Initiative is a statewide effort to develop a Colorado blueprint that will outline a regulatory framework and identify the economic opportunities needed to build a robust and sustainable hemp industry across the state.

It is spearheaded by the office of Gov. Jared Polis, the Colorado Departments of Agriculture, Public Health and Environment, Regulatory Agencies and the Office of Economic Development and International Trade. The initiative also includes a number of other state, local and tribal agencies and more than 150 stakeholders representing private industries.

All are invited to attend and participate in the public hearing. Please call (303) 869-9103 or go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1H2qYA-6SOaMPzx6xZ7k43LkSAZb4W_DUsw-Q3YnPoKg/viewform?edit_requested=true to RSVP.