Containment continues as Pine Gulch Fire acreage exceeds previous records

Cattle and fire crew are both fighting to stay hydrated amid high temperatures in the area of the Grizzly Creek Fire.

Photo from Grizzly Creek Fire social media post

Colorado’s Pine Gulch Fire, burning north of Grand Junction in Mesa and Garfield counties, has grown to 139,006 acres with 77% containment. It has now surpassed the Hayman Fire which burned 137,760 acres in 2002.

The Grizzly Creek Fire, burning in Glenwood Canyon, has grown to 32,302 acres at press time, with 61% containment and 724 personnel. Heavy rains and flash flooding were predicted but did not materialize. Interstate 70 remains reopened following closures due to smoke.

The Cameron Peak Fire, burning near Red Feather Lakes, is at 22,845 acres and has 706 personnel on site. The Williams Fork Fire, near Fraser, is mapped at 11,992 acres and 5% containment.

Crews fighting the Grizzly Creek Fire took photos of a group of about 50 head of cattle drinking from round, orange storage tanks known as pumpkins. The thirsty cattle drained one of the 1,200-gallon tanks, and a portion of another, both meant for suppression efforts in the area of Hopkins Reservoir.​ ❖

