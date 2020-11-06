The organizers of the Field of Honor in Fort Lupton, Colo.’s Pearson Park are anticipating that the sight will be nothing short of breathtaking. The park will soon have 1,000 flags, each specifically honoring a veteran or front line worker, snapping and blowing in the wind. The flag display is one of several around the country and organizers said walking through the display to reflect upon the service and sacrifice of local heroes will be a fitting way to recognize Veterans Day.

According to Linda Kudrna, the Fort Lupton Recreation Center Active Adults Coordinator, organizers were originally anticipating displaying several hundred three- foot by five-foot flags but will wave 1,000 flags. More than 900 of those flags have been hand labeled to honor a veteran or frontline worker, either active or retired, and will be on 7-foot poles that people can walk through. Different sections to recognize veterans, law enforcement, fire personnel, and EMS personnel will be thoughtfully organized and labeled.

The flags will be displayed at Pearson Park in Fort Lupton from Nov. 7 through the 14th. The opening ceremony on the 7th will include a prayer, color guard, music, a 13-fold flag fold, the National Anthem, speakers, a 21-gun volley and a fly over. All ceremonies begin at 1 p.m. with visiting hours throughout the week from 10 to 6 p.m. daily.

On Veteran’s Day, the ceremony will include many of the opening ceremony events in addition to a lone piper. The closing ceremony will be on November 14. Guests can RSVP at healingfield.org/events/fortluptonco20.

The proceeds of the event raised through the sponsorship of the flags will benefit the Fort Lupton Senior Program.