Fundraiser to support Ag in the Classroom now open

The Colorado Foundation for Agriculture is making it easy to show your support of the Colorado Reader and Agriculture in the Classroom projects. The foundation is offering a package giveaway fundraiser featuring 10 fun and interesting packages that showcase Colorado agriculture and appeal to a wide variety of audiences. Each chance to win is a $10 donation to the foundation and supporters may enter to win for themselves or a classroom or teacher. Packages may even be gifted by the winner.

Package 1 is a Dr. Temple Grandin class visit and books. This package features a classroom visit from Grandin and five books. The visit can take place in-person if in Fort Collins, Colo., or virtually. Package also includes one free registration ($95 value) to one of CFA’s Summer AgriCULTURE Institutes to be held in July 2021. Package may be gifted to your favorite teacher or class. The books included in the package are Thinking in Pictures – My Life with Autism, by Temple Grandin – Expanded Edition; The Way I See It – A Personal Look at Autism, by Dr. Temple Grandin – Updated and Revised Fifth Edition; Animals in Translation – Using the Mysteries of Autism to Decode Animal Behavior, by Temple Grandin and Catherine Johnson; Temple Grandin’s Guide to Working with Farm Animals; and the children’s book, The Girl Who Thought in Pictures – The Story of Dr. Temple Grandin, by Julia Finley Mosca.

Package 2 is a Colorado Beef Tour and photo shoot at Croissant Red Angus in Briggsdale, Colo. Many photo opportunities on the ranch of beautiful scenery, cool rock formations, Red Angus beef cattle, Crow Creek — when running, and potential deer and antelope sightings (no guarantees of wildlife). Package also includes a selection of BEEF kitchen accessories, including a knife set valued at $130. This package is donated by Croissant Red Angus and Colorado Beef Council.

Package 3 is Colorado State Fair Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Ram Rodeo with Casey Donahew tickets for Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. This package includes four adult and gate tickets and is donated by the Colorado State Fair.

Package 4 is an author’s Special with Rachel Gabel, a Colorado children’s book author and The Fence Post magazine’s assistant editor. For younger students, the visit includes readings of Gabel’s two books and a Q&A session. For older students, Gabel (who taught secondary English) would lead a Writer’s Workshop. All students receive a free copy of the new book Still Good: The Faces of Family Agriculture. This package also includes a one-year subscription to The Fence Post Magazine and one free registration ($95 value) to one of CFA’s Summer AgriCULTURE Institutes to be held in July 2021. Package may be gifted to your favorite teacher or class. Gabel will also award a book bundle to a second winner.

Package 5 is a wind farm tour at Kochis Farms, a centennial family farm and ranch in eastern Colorado, near Limon. They raise winter wheat, corn, millet, sorghum and beef cattle. Their most recent cash crop is wind energy. Jan Kochis will host a small group to tour the farm and discuss wind energy. Koshis has chronicled their wind project since inception, is very knowledgeable about wind and agricultural topics, and is an experienced tour guide. If the tour is conducted on a weekday, it could potentially include a discussion with an on-site technician and a closer look at the turbines. This package donated by Kochis Farms and Rocky Mountain Farmers Union.

Package 6 is a fall excursion at CALF’s Lowell Ranch. This package is for a private tour for up to eight people at CALF’s (Colorado Agricultural Leadership Foundation) Lowell Ranch located in Castle Rock, Colo. Learn about honey, pick out a pie pumpkin to take home, and enjoy a hayride to the barnyard to see pigs, chickens, goats and maybe catch a glimpse of the donkeys. This relaxed fall agricultural adventure is a great way to get out of the house and learn about where food comes from. This package is donated by CALF.

Package 7 is for Colorado State Fair PRCA Ram Rodeo with Dustin Lynch tickets for Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. This package includes four adult and gate tickets and is donated by Colorado State Fair.

Package 8: Bushel of Books, a collection of more than 20 various hardcover and paperback books that use accurate agricultural topics as the theme. The books are elementary-age-appropriate and many have accompanying lesson plans. Whether you’re a parent, teacher, librarian, child care provider or literacy enthusiast — this package is for you or to make a gift. This package is donated by Colorado Foundation for Agriculture, Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation and Jennifer Scharpe.

Package 9 includes four adult tickets to Bee Family Centennial Farm Museum, located just off I-25 in Fort Collins, Colo.; plus a $100 gift card to enjoy at a local Fort Collins restaurant before or after your museum visit. The Bee Family Centennial Farm Museum represents the most complete record of a single family’s efforts to cultivate the arid prairie of northern Colorado. Interpreted through volumes of preserved letters, journals, and photographs, almost every building, farm implement, and artifact on this 10-acre site belonged to the family. The museum offers a one-of-a-kind learning experience as you journey through time with the Bee family. Enjoy children’s activities and farm animals. Open May through October. This package is donated by LeeAnn and Bob Bee and Peppler Farms, LLC.

Package 10 is for Colorado State Fair PRCA Ram Rodeo with Diamond Rio tickets for Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. This package includes four adult and gate tickets and is donated by Colorado State Fair.

For each $10 or larger donation, the foundation will enter your name into a drawing to win that package. Donations will be accepted until noon on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Drawings will be held on the afternoon of Valentine’s Day. Enter to win as many packages as you’d like. The more you donate to each package, the greater your chances are of winning. All proceeds support Colorado Agriculture in the Classroom.

Sign up is now open for the 2021 Colorado Literacy Project and it is a great way to bring agriculture into the classroom while reinforcing reading comprehension. During the spring, farmers and ranchers across Colorado will visit classrooms and read a book to the students. They answer questions and talk about their farm or ranch. The class keeps the book.

This year’s book is a new book and features Colorado farming and ranching families. The book is titled Still Good: The Faces of Family Agriculture. It was written by Rachel Gabel and illustrated by Liz Banman-Munsterteiger. The publication of this book is a joint project between the Colorado Foundation for Agriculture and the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation on behalf of The Fence Post magazine. Learn more about this new book by reading this article.

This program is appropriate for students in preK through fifth grades and reinforces Colorado Academic Standards for Reading, Writing, and Communicating; Social Studies: History; and Science: Life Science. Instruction guides, a vocabulary list, and activities are provided for the different grade levels. Visit will take place from mid-February to May. Several in-person and virtual participation options are available.

More information about the program and various participation options can be found on the sign-up forms or on the CFA webpage. Early sign-ups are encouraged.

The 2021 Colorado Literacy Project is sponsored by the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation, Colorado Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee, Colorado CattleWomen, Inc., Bank of Colorado, and various individual donors.