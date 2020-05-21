Hastings will not host Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo

Mataya Eklund competes in the breakaway roping at the 2019 Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo, where she finished the 2018-2019 year as the state breakaway champion.

Photo by Jill Saults

HASTINGS, Neb. — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Adams County Ag Society has made the decision that the 2020 Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo will not be held in Hasting. The rodeo was to be held June 18-20.

After receiving guidance from the local health department and the governor’s office, it was determined that protecting the health of the participants and the community will be best met by not hosting the event. Directed health measures, including limitations of gathering size of events, social distancing, requiring the wearing of masks, and testing all volunteers and committee members for COVID-19, was not feasible.

It was an emotional decision, but it was decided that, in order to be socially responsible, there was no reasonable way to keep competitors, fans, volunteers and sponsors healthy. Directed health measures have made it nearly impossible.

We will miss seeing the bright smiles and eager faces of our Nebraska high school rodeo athletes and we’ll be ready for them in 2021!

The 2021 Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo is set to take place in Hastings, June 17-19.

For more information on the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association as they move forward with alternate plans for the 2020 State Finals, visit their website at http://www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com.