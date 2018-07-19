JBS suspends shipments from Kentucky hog farm following review of video showing mistreatment of pigs

JBS USA has suspended shipments from Tosh Farms, a JBS pork supplier in Kentucky, following its initial review of an undercover video shot by investigators for Mercy for Animals, an international animal rights organization, that showed abuse and mistreatment of mother pigs and piglets at the hog farm.

The video released to the media Tuesday showed workers kicking, punching and sticking animals in their faces, mother pigs confined to metal cages known as "gestation crates," and workers smashing the heads of piglets against the ground to kill them. Gestation crates have been banned in 10 U.S. states, including Colorado.

Mercy for Animals called on JBS to "end many of the worst forms of factory farm cruelty throughout all of its global pork supply chains."

Misty Barnes, spokesperson for JBS USA, said via email, "JBS USA does not tolerate the abuse of animals under any circumstances. We are investigating allegations of animal abuse at the site of a supplier that does business with the company. Based on our initial review of the video, we have suspended shipments from that supplier site pending a full investigation. We expect all livestock to be handled in a safe and humane manner throughout our supply chain. Animal welfare is a priority for our company and our customers. We will ensure that all of our suppliers adhere to our high standards for animal care."