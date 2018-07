McKinney to lead Southeast Asia trade mission

Agriculture Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney will lead a trade mission to Southeast Asia next week, USDA announced.

The mission, from Monday through Thursday, will be based in Jakarta, Indonesia, but will also include delegations of buyers from Malaysia and the Philippines who are interested in purchasing U.S. farm and food products.

Trade mission participants include leaders from the Georgia and Idaho departments of agriculture, as well as representatives from 24 companies and organizations.