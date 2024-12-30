My New Year’s resolutions

I hope all of you had a blessed Christmas and have a happy New Year.

I had a wonderful Christmas here in Cheyenne, but it wasn’t a white Christmas. So, I’m going to hope for a white New Year because it is dry, and some moisture is just what we really need right now.

I have been waffling on making New Year’s resolutions this year. Seems like the older I get the harder it is for me to think of resolutions.

But I guess I can give it a try.

First, as it relates to The Fence Post and its readers, I would like to find more freelance writers, especially some that are interested in writing news stories. So, if you have experience writing about news in our readership area — Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas — give me a shout.

I would also like to spend more time in the gym; so I would resolve to exercise at least four days a week. I feel so much better after I exercise and sitting in the sauna afterwards is also a treat.

Along with the exercise, I also resolve to eat better. I have gotten into the habit of eating a lot of sweets lately — licorice and peanut M&Ms are my favorites — and processed food so I need to make a change.

Now that I’ve moved to Cheyenne, I have no friends here my age, so my next resolution is to make some friends. I have made a couple at the gym, but you can never have too many friends, right?

I also need to find a new hobby. I used to play roller derby when I was in North Dakota, but I’m too old for that now. And, let’s be honest, nobody wants to see a 60-plus-year-old woman on skates. I’m thinking maybe something like bowling, line dancing or pickleball. If you have a bowling team and need another bowler, pick me. I’m not good but I can probably get better given a little time.

I also need to meet with a financial adviser because I’m no spring chicken and I should get my finances in shape before I retire. Also, God forbid, if something should happen to me, I want to make sure that my children don’t have to try to untangle my affairs.

Well on that not so happy note, I give you my New Year’s resolutions.