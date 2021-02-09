National Biodiesel hires communications director

The National Biodiesel Board has appointed Liz McCune as director of communications.

McCune comes to NBB from the University of Missouri, where she served as associate director of media relations.

She has more than a decade of experience working in public relations within the University of Missouri System, serving as a senior information specialist at MU Health Care; chief speechwriter to the president at the UM System; and manager of strategic communications at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Before working for the university, McCune was a reporter and editor at newspapers across the country, including the Florida Times-Union and the Columbia Daily Tribune. During her journalism career, she served a nine-month appointment as a Knight Foundation Editing Fellow at the Missouri School of Journalism.

A Missouri native, she holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri and completed the Administrative Leadership Development Program at the UM System in 2018.

McCune will fill the position left by Kaleb Little, who was named chief executive officer of the Kansas Soybean Association and administrator of the Kansas Soybean Commission in December.