Nebraska Cattlemen hire Schroeder

Nebraska Cattlemen is pleased to announce the hire of Libby Schroeder as Director of Communications. Schroeder is a native of Texas and a graduate of Texas Tech University where she achieved a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in Communication Studies. She spent the last several years working on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. and comes to Nebraska Cattlemen with an accomplished communications background.

“I am excited for the opportunity to use my communications expertise to convey the impact and achievements of our dedicated membership across the state.” Schroeder continued, “Nebraska Cattlemen members are the driving force shaping the success of the Beef State and I am looking forward to working side-by-side with our members to accomplish the objectives of this outstanding association on a local, state, and federal level.”

“Nebraska Cattlemen is excited to add Libby to our team. Her communication talents in all phases will translate well in promoting member involvement in the cattle and beef community,” said Pete McClymont, Executive Vice President. “Libby is eager to make a difference for the Nebraska Cattlemen family to strengthen our voice in all aspects of the organization’s work.”

Schroeder will begin her duties on ­­April 4, 2022, and can be reached at 402-475-2333 or via email at lschroeder@necattlemen.org