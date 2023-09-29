Nebraska Equine Extension to host second Race Nebraska Seminar

Race prep at Fonner Park in Grand Island, Neb., in April 2023. Photo by Jody L. Lamp

Race

LINCOLN, Neb. — The passing of the Racetrack Gaming Act through a Nebraska 2020 ballot referendum has caused an expansion in horse racing. A series of educational seminars by Nebraska Extension’s equine program have been developed to help those interested in becoming more involved in the industry.

The Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association is sponsoring a Race Nebraska Seminar on Oct. 7, 2023, at the Animal Science Complex on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus, 3940 Fair St.

There will be a variety of presentations to help guide individuals interested in both owning and raising racehorses. Topics include different types of ownership options; buying horses, including how to evaluate conformation; soundness evaluation from a veterinarian’s point of view; the different types of sales; and reading pedigrees. Additionally, there will be an update on the status of tracks and facilities in Nebraska. The seminar will wrap up with information on early training methods and young horse handling, foaling mares and young foal care.

Speakers include Nebraska Racing Hall of Fame trainer and HPBA board member Dave Anderson; Dr. Michael Black, DVM, and Dr. Amy Cook, DVM of Nebraska Equine Veterinary Clinic; former trainer and pedigree/bloodstock expert Ben Glass; Equine Massage Therapist Shea Smalley; Shelby Shultz of Elite Equine; Ed Ziemba, president Nebraska Quarter Horse Racing Association; Kathy Anderson, Nebraska Extension horse specialist and others.

Pre-registration is $20 through Sept. 29 at the following link, https://cvent.me/1myre3 . Registration at the door will be $25 via cash or check.

For more information or questions, please contact Kathy Anderson kanderson1@unl.edu , (402) 472-6414 or Dani Forster (dforster@huskers.unl.edu ).