Nebraska FFA member earns coveted American FFA Degree

On Nov. 4, at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., Lacey Schmidt, a 2021 graduate of Deshler Public School modestly, but proudly accepted the American FFA Degree. Courtesy photo

For the first time in its FFA chapter history, an FFA member from Deshler, Neb., has received the prestigious American FFA Degree. On Nov. 4, at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., Lacey Schmidt, a 2021 graduate of Deshler Public School modestly, but proudly accepted the American FFA Degree.

“The American FFA Degree is the highest degree that can be received in FFA and less than 1% of FFA members receive this honor,” said Juliana Kroeger, Deshler FFA adviser. The adviser and Schmidt first learned it would happen, earlier this summer.

“When she told me, it was something to be happy and cheerful about, but I always think you always need to be grateful,” Schmidt told The Fence Post. Now a sophomore at Colby Community College in Colby, Kan., Schmidt will graduate in May with an associate of science degree in agri-business, and an associate of arts degree in general studies. She plans to go to a four year college in Texas to finish her major in agri-business.

When Schmidt got on-stage to accept the American Degree at the National FFA convention, a lot was going through her mind.

“I was thinking, just don’t fall. They give you your degree and then you shake hands. It’s fun and you definitely work for it,” said Schmidt, who earned the award based on her Supervised Agricultural Experience of continuously growing her Simmental-Angus and Hereford herd.

EARNING THE DEGREE

Earning the American degree with her SAE is based on several key factors; contributing a certain dollar amount to invest into the farm or ranch operation (such as investing in more fertilizer and more seed, or with a cow/calf operation, getting more cows and continuously investing in improving genetics,) growing the operation, and giving back through a certain amount of community service.

“We did a lot of community service through school like Deshler Pick Up Days and we assisted elderly residents who need help,” Schmidt said.

The reason that the American FFA Degree is so prestigious, is it’s different from receiving the FFA State Degree, which is earned while being a senior in high school.

“In school, teachers give you the time to update your SAE’s, but then after high school, this is all on your own if you decide to keep up the records and continuously grow your operation and meet the criteria that’s required,” Schmidt said. Progressing toward the American Degree involves the continual process of updating records; such as doing book work on a computer.

American FFA Degree recipient Lacey Schmidt with her parents and brother at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., in early November. Courtesy photo Degree-RFP-121123-2

“The American FFA Degree is quite an honor for any FFA member and it’s especially exciting for a chapter to have a first. I anticipate Lacey’s degree achievement will be the first of many, as this will introduce FFA members to the opportunities,” said Stacie Turnbull, Ph.D., state director of Agricultural Education-Nebraska Department of Education. FFA members are recognized on the state level for receiving the State FFA Degree and on the national level for receiving the American FFA Degree.

“I am very proud of all of the members who continue their FFA membership, leadership and SAE involvement to attain the highest degree offered by the National FFA Organization. These are members who are dedicated and committed to creating opportunities for themselves, their chapter, and their communities,” Turnbull added.

DEGREE REQUIREMENTS

The key requirements to earn the American FFA Degree are set forth in the National FFA Constitution Article VI.

“Since one of the requirements of getting your American FFA Degree is to be out of high school at least one year, typically students receive it their freshman or sophomore year of college,” Kroeger said. Schmidt traveled to Indianapolis with her roommate who was also receiving the degree. Her family made the trip as well. They were joined by six other FFA members and her chapter adviser.

“At the time of my SAE, Mr. Rickstrew was actually my FFA teacher. Juliana started the job after my senior year and helped review and looked over my qualifications for the award. Juliana is doing a phenomenal job,” Schmidt said.

The Deshler FFA chapter was chartered in 2017 with 15 members, but this year, the chapter has 73 members in grades 7-12, which is 66% of the school in Thayer County, Nebraska.

Schmidt grew up on a ranch, and agriculture comes naturally for her.

“I’ve always been in the show ring, ever since I could walk. I have my own herd, and my parents have their own herd, and my brother has his own — but they’re all mixed together — but we each have our initials in the ear tags,” Schmidt said. Her family also raises corn, soybeans and wheat. Schmidt has two older sisters and a younger brother.

Besides her parents who helped every step of the way, along with siblings who helped prepare show cattle, Schmidt credits the feed breeders — the people from whom she got show cattle — and the nutritionists.

“So, always staying humble and kind, my parents have always taught us to be thankful for everyone who’s helped and cherish the friends we’ve all made,” Schmidt added.

Although she has since graduated from Deshler High School, the school provided a social media post and the principal informed the school board of her accomplishment.

“I was very excited to learn Lacey would be walking across the stage to receive her American Degree but not surprised. She is hardworking and determined. She set the goal for herself, and I had no doubt she would accomplish it,” said Kroeger, who helped review Schmidt’s application and submit it to the national organization.

Now, members at Deshler are excited for the State FFA Convention during the first week of April.

Reflecting upon FFA, Schmidt encouraged others. “It shows you can always work hard and dream big.”

More information about the American degree can be found at https://www.ffa.org/participate/awards/american-ffa-degree/ .