Obituary: Koni Kim Metcalf Bock

Koni Kim Metcalf Bock

Provided Photo

April 20, 1960 – July 1, 2024

Koni Kim Metcalf was born in Hugo Colorado on April 20th 1960 to Paul Louise and Gladys Jane Peter’s Metcalf. Koni passed away peacefully on July 1,2024, surrounded by her and Dan’s families that loved her so very much.

Koni came home to a big brother Richard that protected her and was by her side throughojt her life. Kenda was added to the fami.y a few years later.

Koni was born with a love for animals,especially dogs and horses. Her childhood was spent on the family farm south of Limon where she enjoyed everything outdoors along with the love and laughter of family, fresh air and sunshine.

Limon public schools provided her K- 12, graduating with the class of 1979.

She had fond memories of working on ranches and feedlots in Colorado and Kansas. Her first marriage to Jim Allen ended in divorce after the heartbreaking loss of her stillborn daughter, Amanda.

On December 4, 1994 Koni married the love her life, Dan Bock and became the stepmother to Justin and Dustin. Their life was filled with fun times,working on ranches in the mountains of Colorado and historic prairies of Texas and New Mexico. Koni was an amazing hostess often filling her warm and inviting home with the aromas of abundant food. She served as a tour guide both on horseback and by automobile of the beautiful places they lived. Generosity was Konis love language,and she took great pleasure in sharing ski lift passes with her friends and family when she worked at the resort in Snowmass. Whatever task that was put before her she figured out, including computers, the internet, and bookkeeping . The Sterling Colorado area became Koni and Dan’s most recent home where they bought a farmstead neat Fleming. Koni created a very successful Mini-Aussie dog business. Her attention to detail and puppy records, website updates,and customer care were unsurpassed. She spent endless hours socializing the puppies and only sold to those who met her strick code of pet owner ethics. She had a knack for business, her latest endeavor was to add a nurse cow and calves to their enterprise.

Family was the most important thing to Koni. She adored her neices and nephews and had great fun sharing her love of critters with them. Dan’s family became her family the day they wed, and she absolutely loved them and appreciated their love and care for her. Koni was blessed by her close friendship with half brother John Wenger, wife Rita and their family. Weekly phone chats and frequent visits were cherished times.

Decades ago, Koni was diagnosed with heart disease, having an aneurysm removed. In recent years the condition worsened and was followed by more heart surgeries. Pneumonia took her life far too soon at age 64.

Koni is preceded in death by her father, Paul Metcalf and stillborn daughter Amanda. She is survived by her mother Gladys, husband Dan, sons Justin and Dustin, and their families. Brothers John (Rita), Richard (Donna), sister, Kenda, and numerous neices and nephews. She will be greatly missed by the multitude of family and friends who loved her.