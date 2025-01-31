Old Wells 4-H Club elects new officers

The Old Wells 4-H Club, located in Cheyenne County, Colorado, elected new officers for the

upcoming 4-H year at their September meeting. The new officers consist

of Hunter Helm (council alternate), Clayton Turner (parliamentarian), Ava Turner

(secretary), Kallie Ball (president), Kenzie Brossman (reporter), Kooper Brossman (vice

president), Hoyt Hevner (treasurer), and Rhett Hevner (council alternate).

Three of those officers — Kallie, Kenzie and Kooper — represented Colorado at

Western National Roundup in the Livestock Quiz Bowl competition. This is following a

stellar performance at the Colorado State 4-H Conference in June of 2024. After putting

up some of the highest scores ever in rounds and a nail biting championship round

against Texas, the team came out as reserve champions. In individual awards, all four

members placed in the top 10, with all three Old Wells 4-H Club officers placing in the

top five. Kallie Ball was the second place high individual, Kenzie Brossman the third high

individual, Kooper Brossman the fifth high individual, and Jorji Ratzlaff (Baca County,

State 4-H president) seventh high individual.