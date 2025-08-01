YOUR AD HERE »

Chopped Salad with Figs and Blue Cheese

  • 2 slices thick cut bacon, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 12 fresh figs, halved
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon honey 
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 cups chopped romaine lettuce
  • 1/4 cup sliced toasted almonds
  • 1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese
  1. Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, 5 to 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels, reserving 1/2 teaspoon drippings in the skillet.
  2. Add figs, cut sides down, to the skillet. Cook until browned, about 3 minutes.
  3. Whisk together oil, vinegar, mustard, honey, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add browned figs, bacon, lettuce, almonds, and blue cheese; toss to combine.
