Retirement reception to be held for Simmons

In recognition of Bryan Simmons’ service and upcoming retirement, a reception will be held at the Las Animas office of First National Bank Colorado on Dec. 19, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Simmons joined the bank in January of 1994 and served as a loan officer, progressing to the role as chief credit officer. He served in various board and leadership roles, including serving as past president of the Las Animas Trofin Swim Team, the Santa Fe Trail BOCES, and the Las Animas School District board of directors, past chairman and current board member of the Bent County Development Foundation, current treasurer for the Las Animas Lions Club, and current secretary/treasurer for the Arkansas River Conservancy District.

He and his wife Janet raised their family in Las Animas. An Otero County native, they will be managing their own ranch, along with Janet’s family ranch, owned by her parents Everett and Flo Jackson.

“While we hate to lose Bryan as a valued senior officer and business partner, we wish him well as he will be doing what he loves,” said Dale Leighty, chairman/CEO of the bank. “We have nothing but appreciation and best wishes for Brian and Janet.” Leighty said.