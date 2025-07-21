The Drive: NWSS announces inaugural Supreme Junior Heifer Drive

The inaugural National Western Stock Show Supreme Junior Heifer Drive (The Drive) will offer junior heifer showmen the opportunity to compete for $54,500 in scholarships. The junior heifer breed champions are invited to compete in The Drive, which will be judged on Jan. 24, 2026, during the semi-final Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo performance after a parade of all breed champions. A top five will be selected before the live crowd. Subsequent years will see the total payout grow to $100,000.

There are potentially 26 breed champions who will parade through the sold out PRCA rodeo on Jan. 24, 2026, for their chance at over $54,000 in payout. Photo by Legacy Livestock Imaging HKR_9829

At the NWSS, there are currently 15 breed associations that host junior heifer shows, some with multiple breed champions, making 26 possible breed champions eligible for the Supreme Junior Heifer Drive, including: Angus; Aberdeen percentage/purebred, Fullblood; Charolais, purebred and percentage; Chianina, Chi-Maine, and Chi-Composite; Simmental purebred and percentage; Shorthorn, Shorthorn plus; South Devon, Poundmakers; Gelbvieh, Gelbvieh Balancer; Maine, Maintainer, Maine-Angus; Limousin; Longhorn; Highland; Miniature Hereford; Hereford Horned, Hereford Polled; and Red Angus.

Each competitor in the Supreme Junior Heifer Drive will earn $1,000 for their participation. In its inaugural year, the Supreme Champion Heifer will be awarded $10,000 plus a banner; Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer will be awarded $7,500 plus a banner; third overall will be awarded $5,000 plus a banner; fourth overall will be awarded $3,500 plus a banner; and fifth overall will be awarded $2,500 plus a banner. Including the $1,000 cash payout, the total 2026 payout will be $54,500.

NWSS CEO Wes Allison said The Drive is an investment in the junior exhibitors who invest time and treasure into raising and exhibiting high quality cattle.

“At Denver, we believe in junior exhibitors and in creating meaningful opportunities for those who bring their best to the National Western each January,” Allison said. “For decades, the National Western has been the destination for elite junior exhibitors and top-quality livestock. We want to honor that dedication and investment by building a path that leads to real rewards — the opportunity to offer $100,000 in cash and scholarships to those who rise to the top.”

In 2027, the total payout will grow to $79,500 with the Supreme Champion Junior Heifer earning $15,000 plus a banner. In 2028 and subsequent years, the total payout will grow to $100,000 with the Supreme Champion Junior Heifer earning $25,000 plus a banner.