Thompson, Craig take different approaches at SNAP hearing

Witnesses prepare to testify today during the House Agriculture Committee hearing on SNAP. Photo from House livestream

SNAP-RFP-041425

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., emphasized the importance of work at a full committee hearing today on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, while Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., ranking member on the committee, talked about the Republican budget proposal to cut $230 billion from the programs under the committee’s jurisdiction.

In an opening statement, Thompson said, “We must preserve benefits for those truly in need but also ensure that SNAP guides participants to independence and self-sufficiency. If we can get folks that first job, they will be on the ladder of opportunity and will continue to climb the rungs and increase their earnings.

“SNAP has work requirements, but 40% of SNAP beneficiaries classified as able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) live under a state waiver from the work requirement,” Thompson said.

“These are millions of Americans being robbed of the opportunity to climb another rung on the economic ladder. Congress must ensure work requirement waivers are only used when economic circumstances truly justify them, not in states with 4.3% unemployment rates,” he added.

In her opening statement, Craig said, “This committee has been asked to pass — and all my Republican colleagues have voted for — a House bill that would seek to cut up to $230 billion in funding from our jurisdiction to help pay for tax breaks for the president’s billionaire buddies like Elon Musk.” Craig added that SNAP is “the likely target for those cuts.”

A series of experts on SNAP testified before the committee.