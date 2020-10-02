USDA appoints 4 to American Lamb Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of five members to each serve three-year terms on the American Lamb Board. The terms begin January 2021 and end January 2024.

Newly appointed members are:

· Sally Scholle, Littlestown, Pa.- Producer (100 or less head of lambs)

· David L. McEwen, Galata, Mont. – Producer (500-plus head of lambs)

· Peter J. Camino, Buffalo, Wyo.- Feeder (less than 5,000 head)

· Carlos R. Barba, Naperville, Ill. – First Handler

· Michael N. Duff, Blackfoot, Idaho – Seedstock Producer

Sally Scholle and her husband Terry raise sheep, goats and livestock guardian dogs on their farm in Littlestown, Pa. Sally is also an ag writer and photographer in addition to being a farmer. She is active in her county Farm Bureau as vice-president and policy chair.

David McEwen and his wife Lenora are first-generation sheep and cattle producers since 1992. Their Montana ranch includes 10,000 acres (95% deeded) just 7 miles south of the Canadian border. The area is known for its short-season strong grass. Their May lambs are marketed as feeders. David serves currently on the USDA Wildlife Services Advisory Board and previously served on the Montana Wool Growers Association board for 10 years, two of those as president. Particular achievements during his tenure include the Wool Lab at Montana State University, improved predator management, accurate science applied to the Bighorn Sheep issue, and significant progress towards grizzly bear management.

Peter John Camino was born and raised in Buffalo, Wyo. He is a third generation sheep rancher. After being drafted into the U.S. Army and serving his country for two years, he returned to the family ranch to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. While managing 3,000 ewes, Peter has been involved in many aspects of agriculture, serving on the board of various organizations that promote agriculture and sheep production. He is a past board member of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, the Johnson County Fire District, and past president of the Wyoming Wool Growers Association and the Johnson County Wool Growers Association. He is currently president of the Johnson County Animal Control District. He is also a member of the American Sheep Industry Association and Mountain States Lamb Cooperative.

Carlos Barba holds a dual role at Superior Farms as the general manager of production and vice president of sales at the Blue Island, Ill., facility. Carlos has been involved in the lamb Industry is some capacity for 31 years. Carlos and wife Victoria have three children and two grandchildren.

Michael (Mike) Duff and his wife Kandi began their seedstock operation in 1990, now commemorating 30 years. Mike and Kandi live in Blackfoot, Idaho, have been married for 37 years, and have six children and six grandchildren. Mike currently runs 260 Suffolk and Suffolk-Hampshire cross stud ewes, producing range rams for the commercial sheep industry. Mike is a member of the Idaho, California, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming woolgrowers associations and serves on the ASI Genetic Stakeholders Committee. In addition, Mike is president and general manager of the Bingham County Livestock Marketing Association, a wool pool and livestock marketing cooperative. He is also a member of the Bingham County and Idaho Farm Bureau federations. Nationally, he has experience in the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture, and was appointed by former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush to work in their administrations as Confidential Assistant to the seated Secretaries of Agriculture. He also served under Vice President Dan Quayle on the National Space Council.

ALB has 13 directors: six producers, one seedstock producer, three feeders and three first-handlers. Two producers appointed to the board must own 100 or less lambs annually; one producer must own 101 to 500 lambs annually; and three producers must own more than 500 lambs annually. At least one feeder must feed less than 5,000 lambs annually and at least one must feed more than 5,000 lambs annually.