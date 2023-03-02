Weld County CattleWomen scholarship

The Weld County CattleWomen are offering a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a college junior, senior or a student studying for an advanced degree in the fall of 2023. The student needs to be a Weld County, Colorado resident, or have parents/grandparents that are Weld County residents, and be attending college with a minimum GPA of 2.5. The student must be planning to attend a school full time for the 2023-2024 school year, in a bachelors or graduate level program.

To apply the applicant must submit:

1. Cover sheet with name, address and email. If address listed is not in Weld County describe how you qualify (parents address, etc.)

2. A 1 page essay on “How I plan to positively influence the beef industry with my chosen major.”

3. A brief statement/resume including the following: work history, community involvement, college activities, future goals.

4. Two letters of reference

5. Copy of college transcript.

Send completed application to Sallie Miller, 48335 CR 83, Briggsdale, CO 80611 or smiller@wigginstel.com .

Applications are due by May 1, 2023.

Winners will be announced by May 15, 2023.