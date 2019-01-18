Kansas City’s Fed announces election results

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City announced director election results and appointments to fill seats on its headquarters office and branch boards of directors.

All appointments were effective Jan. 1, 2019. Each branch office board comprises seven directors, four of whom are appointed by the Kansas City board of directors. The remaining three, are appointed by the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System. Branch directors meet to confer on economic and financial developments and business conditions. The following appointments were made to the branch boards of directors, effective Jan. 1, 2019. At the Denver Branch: Jacqueline Baca, president, Bueno Foods, Albuquerque, N.M., was appointed to serve a three-year term by the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System. She previously was a member of the Bank's Economic Advisory Council. Nicole Glaros, chief investment strategy officer, Techstars, Boulder, Colo., was appointed to serve a three-year term. She previously was a member of the Bank's Economic Advisory Council. Katharine W. Winograd, president, Central New Mexico Community College, Albuquerque N.M., was reappointed by the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System to serve a three-year term. Taryn Edwards, senior vice president, Saunders Construction, Englewood, Colo., was designated Denver branch board chair for 2019. Denver branch directors represent Colorado, Wyoming and northern New Mexico. For Kansas City Board: Kyle Heckman, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Flatirons Bank, Boulder, Colo., was elected to a three-year term by Group 2 banks as a class A director, representing commercial banks that are members of the Federal Reserve System. Previously, Heckman was a member of the Bank's Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council. In addition, the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System appointed Edmond Johnson, president and owner, Premier Manufacturing, Inc., Frederick, Colo., to a three-year term as a class C director, representing the public. Johnson previously served on the Denver branch office board of directors since 2015.

CCTA receives National No-Till Innovator Award

KIT CARSON, Colo. – The Colorado Conservation Tillage Association was recognized at the 27th Annual National No-Tillage Conference in Indianapolis, Ind., as the recipient of the No-Till Innovator Award in the organizations category for 2019. With members in Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas, CCTA strives to serve the conservation and no-till producers of the High Plains. The nonprofit provides education on systems that reduce soil erosion, conserve soil moisture, build organic matter and result in greater profit for farm operations. The No-Till Innovator program honors farmers, researchers, organizations and other individuals who have identified ways to no-till more effectively, more economically, and with better impact on the environment. Categories for the honor include Crop Production, Research and Education, Organizations, and Business and Service. "I was proud to accept this award," said CCTA President Michael Thompson, who attended the National No-Tillage Conference and presented a breakout session for the event. "It goes to show how committed the farmer and rancher members are to conservation and soil stewardship." A member of the 23rd class of No-Till Innovators, CCTA was recognized primarily for its work hosting the High Plains No-Till Conference. The conference brings together producers, agricultural business professionals, and educators in the High Plains Region to discuss current farming issues, new management techniques, and the latest technology for no-till and other conservation practices. Scheduled for Feb. 5-6 at the Community and Education Center in Burlington, Colo., the 2019 High Plains No-Till Conference will feature keynote speakers Colin Seis, Jennifer Moore-Kucera, and Rick and Alec Horton. "CCTA works very hard to provide the High Plains Region with top-notch information and speakers at our conference each February," Thompson said. In addition to its conference work, CCTA publishes a journal three times a year for its members and sponsors an annual college scholarship. The organization also conducts workshops to address current challenges faced by High Plains producers, including a Drought Workshop in 2018 and Fire Recovery Workshop in 2017. More information about CCTA and the High Plains No-Till Conference can be found online at http://www.HighPlainsNoTill.com. ❖