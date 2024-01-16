100 bison headed to NWSS this week

DENVER — Nearly 100 American bison are headed to Denver this week for the National Bison Association’s 44th annual Gold Trophy Show and Sale at the National Western Stock Show. The NBA will host a corresponding conference in nearby Westminster in which over 500 of today’s bison stewards will gather for a few days of bison-specific education, networking, feasting and fun.

Over 20 bison producers, from the U.S. and Canada, will bring their top bison breeding stock to the annual auction, in which the animals are cared for in the bison pens at the NWSS Stockyard Event Center. Animals are judged on Thursday and Friday, culminating with a live animal auction at Denver’s National Western Livestock Auction Arena starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 20.

Top bison breeders from across the continent will bring their prime quality animals to Denver for the Gold Trophy Show held Jan. 19-20 at the National Western Stock Show complex. The winning entries at the Denver show over the years have served as foundation bison stock for most of the top buffalo herds throughout the United States today.

The Gold Trophy Show and Sale is held each January in conjunction with the National Bison Association’s, annual winter conference. The press and the public are encouraged to view the animals and meet the bison ranchers in the NWSS Yards on Friday, Jan. 19, from noon–4 p.m., when conference attendees and show bison owners will mingle, take in educational presentations in the Stockyard Event Center’s, learn from the sale’s bison handlers with a Q&A in the bison pens, and enjoy bison sliders donated by Dakota Pure Bison.

The 2024 NBA Winter Conference will see over 500 bison stewards and stakeholders gather to learn and network at the Westin Hotel in Westminster. The annual conference of the NBA will also host corresponding meetings of top bison stakeholders, including Turner Enterprises, Inc., the Nature Conservancy, the Intertribal Buffalo Council and more. Educational topics will range from daily bison and land management to how to cook a bison brisket. The group will also enjoy bison feasts each night of the conference, thanks to its bison marketer sponsors. Learn more and see a full agenda at https://bisoncentral.com/nba-conferences/ .

The NBA has more than 1,100 members in all 50 states and 10 foreign countries. The NBA is a non-profit association of producers, processors, marketers and bison enthusiasts. The vision of the NBA is a community bound by the heritage of the American Bison. The mission of the National Bison Association is to bring together stakeholders to celebrate the heritage of American bison, to educate, and to create a sustainable future for our industry. Learn more at https://bisoncentral.com/ .