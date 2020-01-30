3-Time PRCA Bareback Champion Will Lowe injured in 2020 NWSS Finals

Justin Sports Medicine team members and rodeo personnel immediately rush to Will Lowe on the arena dirt after he was kicked in the face trying to dismount from C5 Rodeo's famouns bucking bronc F13 Virgil.

Photo by Lincoln Rogers

There is a saying in the sport of rodeo: “It’s not if you get hurt. It’s when and how bad.”

3-time PRCA world champion bareback rider Will Lowe of Canyon, TexAS, has been competing at a high level in ProRodeo since 2001. With 15 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo appearances under his belt and an untold number of rodeo titles to his name, he is one of the best bareback riders to ever get on a bronc. So his match-up in the 2020 National Western Stock Show rodeo championship round against C5 Rodeo’s F13 Virgil had everyone buzzing, including fellow contestants.

Virgil is a powerhouse of a bucking bronc, snow white and weighing in at about 1,500 pounds, with a pair of “Bareback Horse of the Year” honors and a slew of other awards. If you make a successful ride aboard Virgil, there is a good chance you walk away with a rodeo title. Against Lowe, it was going to be decorated cowboy versus decorated horse and would bring to life the saying, “If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.”

Inside the Denver Coliseum, the rodeo announcer let the packed house and everyone watching on live TV know how good the match-up was between Lowe and Virgil, so when the gate cracked the crowd was rocking. Lowe spurred a high kicking Virgil for the first four jumps and then the huge bronc’s power got the best of the Texas cowboy. Not spurring anymore and just trying to hang on, Lowe finished the ride but was not in control when the buzzer sounded. With the pickup men closing in, the big white horse made a quick left turn and kept kicking, and it was obvious something was happening with Lowe.

With his hand caught in the rigging, Lowe was unable to get a clean dismount. Trying to get off, he instead fell from Virgil’s right side with his hand still trapped. The force of Virgil’s continued kicking swung Lowe around to the back and one of Virgil’s hooves caught Lowe in the face, knocking him free and sending him flying to the dirt. It looked bad for the veteran rodeo cowboy. Within seconds, the Justin Sports Medicine team was inside the arena and thousands of assembled fans were quiet in prayer. After a number of minutes, Lowe could be seen wanting to get up and the Justin team assisted him to his feet and out of the arena, much to the relief of the thousands in attendance.

Updates came in over the next 24 hours of trauma to Lowe’s orbital bone and a deep facial laceration, which were tended by doctors at the hospital. As of Jan. 30, 2020, the last social media update from Lowe’s wife sent out good words from Will himself.

“Thank you everyone for the prayers and thoughts! The Lord had his best angels around me. They fixed my orbital bone and stitched me up. We are back home now, resting and ready to get back to it! It is humbling to see all the support from so many people. Thank you all again and God Bless!!”