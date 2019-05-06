Bennet makes third Senate Ag member running for president

Bennet



Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., has become the third Democrat on the Senate Agriculture Committee to announce a run for the presidential nomination in 2020.

The others are Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

On NBC TV’s “Meet the Press” show on Sunday, Bennet emphasized that he is from the middle of the country.

Asked why he is running for president, Bennet said “I think we need somebody who’s going to level with the American people about why our system doesn’t seem to work for them, why it seems to be getting worse and worse and worse.”

“I’ve had two tough elections in this swing state, out in the middle of the country, where I think we feel pretty ignored by what people on the coasts are saying.

“And third, I’ve got a record, in the Senate, of a lot of bipartisan results. But I’ve been there long enough to know how to get some things done but also long enough to know why things don’t get done in Washington and what needs to be fixed.”