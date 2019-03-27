Colorado Farm Bureau Foundation activates Disaster Relief Fund to support Nebraska flood relief efforts

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Colorado Farm Bureau Foundation has activated its Disaster Relief Fund to help the farmers and ranchers directly impacted by the massive floods in the neighboring state of Nebraska. One hundred percent of the funds raised will go directly to aid producers as they face the aftermath of this catastrophic natural disaster.

"Many of our members have asked how we can support our neighbors in Nebraska during this difficult time, so we decided to open our relief fund and allow Coloradans to pitch in," said Don Shawcroft, president of the CFB Foundation. "The flooding is like nothing anyone has ever seen and it will take a huge effort to help Nebraskans recover from this event."

One hundred percent of the funds raised by the Foundation will be sent to ag producers in Nebraska. For more information on how to donate please visit: https://www.coloradofarmbureau.com/foundation/.

Checks payable to Colorado Farm Bureau Foundation, cash and credit card payments are being accepted at this time. Please note Disaster Fund-NE Flood in the memo line on the check. Cash and checks can be sent to:

Colorado Farm Bureau Foundation

Attn: Disaster Fund

9177 E. Mineral Circle

Centennial, CO 80112

To make an online donation, click here. All major credit cards are accepted.