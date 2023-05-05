Colorado therapeutic riding ranch gets HGTV renovation

Sarah Boon with her children, Ike, left, and Tinsley, and her husband Sean Kauffmann on the Boon Ranch. Photo by Brian Porter, Fort Morgan Times

A passion for helping others and for horses made therapeutic riding a natural fit for Sarah Boon.

“God gives us gifts and prepares us for what we need to do,” Boon said. “This is something I wanted to do before I had children, and it feels like life has come full circle.”

Her 100-acre ranch south of Fort Morgan, Colo., was featured in episode one of Home Town Takeover’s second season, with Jenny and Dave Marrs taking on a renovation project at her 90s era home.

“They are exactly as you believe they are on TV,” Boon said. “They are nice, fantastic and wonderful people.”

Her appearance on the first episode of the HGTV town renovation included scenes from a horse ranch she operates with anywhere from 20 to 30 horses, and also a near complete renovation of the lower living space of her home.

“It was the coolest summer,” Boon said. “It is better than winning the lottery.”

She wasn’t originally sure about accepting the opportunity to have a home renovation, but recalls Morgan County Economic Development Director Kristin Basil talking her into it.

“I remember saying I’m not deserving,” Boon said. “I hope the town can see HGTV’s intentions are phenomenal. It is a pretty cool thing they have done for us.”

IN THE BEGINNING

A native of Littleton, Colo., Boon arrived in Fort Morgan via Merino. She attended the University of Colorado, earning degrees in psychology and sociology, meanwhile never losing her passion for horses.

“I rode professionally and worked with a lot of youth,” she said.

She offered horse lessons at various instructional levels and showed at the highest levels across the nation. In 2012, she had the top AQHA horse.

Boon’s day job as an agent at Farm Bureau Insurance in Fort Morgan helped her meet ends at home and now she is additionally working to develop a business of therapeutic riding and events at Boon Ranch, with a little encouragement from Basil.

“She said with my passion for mental health and for horses, it is what I love to do and should be doing,” Boon said. “That’s how it started.”

During a moment of Home Town Takeover, Boon is shown working with children on horseback in a round pen at her ranch. Filming of her work with an autistic child for a couple of hours was not shown on Home Town Takeover, she said.

Since the show has aired, Boon has connected with a high school counselor and the Young Life chapter in Fort Morgan.

“I am excited with where it can grow,” Boon said. “I can see so much difference through therapeutic riding for people who suffer with autism. The horses give them a lot of non-verbal reaction. It helps them to build confidence in their lives.”

Her website at BoonRanch.org indicates therapeutic riding can build strength, concentration, confidence and self-esteem, aiming for personal growth and to improve horsemanship skills. The ranch was first home to Lloyd Cox, a legendary horse trainer. He has more than $10 million in lifetime cutting horse earnings.

Two cutting horses some in the industry might recognize were trained at the ranch — Duel Rey, the third all-time leading sire in the performance horse industry; and Stylish Play Lena, second all-time producing dam in the performance horse industry.

During Home Town Takeover, an RTR Media producer brought out their children for riding lessons at the ranch weekly, Boon says.

“That was really my favorite part,” she said.

THE RENOVATION

Meanwhile, at her home, the team led by Jenny and Dave Marrs was renovating her kitchen, living space and working outside on her porch, with a lot of help from local contractor Just Rustic. The episode shows their creation of a porch swing with a horseshoe integrated into the design. The best addition, she says, is grass on a lawn in front of her home. The home has never had grass, Boon said, and the renovation inside is as much appreciated.

“It has made a huge difference,” Boon said. “We have taco nights all the time, and now we can hold 25 people here.”

Her children, Ike, 8, and Tinsley, 7, are shown during the episode. Boon said the children weren’t exactly sure about all of the changes that were coming with a renovated home and being on TV.

“Tinsley is very into the horses,” Boon said. “Ike is into anything with a motor.”

One item the episode misses, Boon said, is a recent development in her life.

“At the end of filming, I got married,” she said, to Sean Kauffmann, who himself has worked the Brush Rodeo and is employed in the oil field.

The property sits off County Road 17 as the only property at the end of a dead end dirt road, and since airing the family has noticed a bit more traffic on the road.

“You see someone come down the road in a car and look at the entry to the property,” Boon said. “I think they’ve seen the show on TV and just want to come check it out.”

More information on Boon Ranch is available at boonranch.org through the “Get in touch” link.

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the Fort Morgan Times.