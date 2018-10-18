Diary Farmers of America invests in artificial intelligence

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Companies around the globe are leveraging innovative technologies and artificial intelligence to make more informed decisions and better run their businesses. This week, Dairy Farmers of America, a national cooperative owned by dairy farm families across the U.S., announced an investment in SomaDetect, a dairy technology startup that will help farmers utilize artificial intelligence to more closely monitor the health of their herd and improve milk quality.

"This is a potentially game-changing technology for our farmers and the industry as it allows dairy farmers to know the health of each cow and quality of milk in real time," said David Darr, president, farm services at DFA. "With access to better data, our farmers can make more knowledgeable decisions, which is a huge value."

With SomaDetect's technology, farmers can easily evaluate components of interest in raw milk, including fat, protein, somatic cells, progesterone and trace antibiotics. While the technology continues to be refined for commercialization, the platform provides cost-effective, instant analysis, which enables farmers to make rapid and proactive decisions related to the overall health and management of their cows.

SomaDetect recently completed the 2018 Sprint Accelerator program, which is also sponsored by DFA. The accelerator is a 90-day, immersive program that helps accelerate and grow startup businesses.

"DFA and their members have been a great mentor and partner for us, and we're excited to continue working with them to help bring the SomaDetect platform to dairy farmers across the country," said Bethany Deshpande, founder and CEO at SomaDetect. "Dairy farmers have been our greatest teachers and allies throughout the development of our company and technology, and our goal is to show them the same care they show their herd."