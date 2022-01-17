First performance of Pro Rodeo kicks off at National Western

DENVER — Just three performances in so far at the 2022 National Western Stock Show Rodeo and action is already getting fast and furious.

Friday saw the first set of contestants finishing their preliminary competition and a new set beginning. At the matinee performance, Don Payne of Stephenville, Texas, stopped the clock in 3.8 seconds in the steer wrestling. He is the first to be under 4 seconds. He also had the fast time in the first performance and leads the overall standings with a total time of 8.5 seconds and could well be back here next weekend for the semifinals.

The Women’s Professional Rodeo Association barrel race on Friday featured a rising star who comes from a long line of world champions. Steely Steiner, from Weatherford, Texas, has the fastest time in the Denver Coliseum so far. Riding her great gelding “Cupcake,” she stopped the clock in 15.22 seconds.

Steiner’s mother, Jamie is often competing right alongside in the barrel race. Her father, Sid Steiner is a world champion steer wrestler, her grandfather Bobby Steiner is a world champion bull rider and former stock contractor. Her brother Rocker Steiner bought his Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association membership as soon as he turned 18 and will be competing in the bareback riding here on Monday and Tuesday.

Rodeo is a multigeneration family affair for the Steiners. It looks like Cupcake will be taking Steely to the pay window at the National Western, but Jamie has also had success on the horse. The mother-daughter duo work together training horses. Mom gets them started then turns them over to the younger barrel racer to put finishing touches on them.

Steely finished 47th in the world standings last year and is ready to make a bid for her first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualification. She was a baby when her father won the steer wrestling world title in 2003. Her parents both competed at rodeo’s championships in 2000. They are hoping that the siblings get to be in Las Vegas competing for gold buckles.

Friday also saw the first tie-down roping run under 8 seconds. Ty Harris of San Angelo, Texas, needed to be fast and that’s just what he did. During his first run, he clocked in at 10.8 seconds. Then came back and stopped the clock in 7.9 seconds. That run will likely get him another opportunity in the Denver Coliseum next weekend.

The following are results from the PRCA and WPRA rodeo at the National Wester n Stock Show Rodeo, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

Second Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Seth Lee Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 82 points on Big Rafter Rodeo’s Dark Rose. 2, Bronc Marriott, Woods Cross, Utah, 8. 3, Coop Cook, Victor, Idaho, 79. 4, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 76.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Don Payne, Stephenville, Texas, 3.8 seconds. 2, Gavin Soileau, Bunkie, La., 4.2. 3, Chance E Howard, Cedarville, Ark., 6.9. 4, Riley Wakefield, O’Neill, Neb., 11.7.

Team Roping: 1, Rhett Anderson, Annabella, Utah, and Max Kuttler, American Falls, Idaho, 4.7 seconds. 2, Landon Koehn, Manhattan, Kan., and Corey Renn Larsen, Whitman, Neb., 9.6. 3, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, and Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, 10.3. 4, Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 14.3.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 78.5 points on Big Rafter Rodeo’s Minnie Pearl. 2, Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., 75.5. 3, Jesse James Kirby, Cheney, Wash., 74. 4, Tanner Lockhart, Mancos, Colo., 70.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 7.9 seconds. 2, Trenton Smith, Bigfoot, Texas, 8.1. 3, Colten Wallis, Big Spring, Texas, 8.3 seconds. 4, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 8.7.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Cheyenne Hattesen, Kerman, Calif., 15.14 seconds. 2, Michelle Darling, Medford, Okla., 15.18. 3, Stephanie Fryar, Waco, Texas, 15.41. 4, Lisa Zachoda, Okotoks, Ablerta, 15.42.

Bull Riding: 1, (tie) Stetson Wright, Big Rafter Rodeo’s Times Up and Fletcher Jowers, Waxahachie, Texas, on Milford, Utah, on Big Rafter Rodeo’s Karaoke, 84 points each. 3, Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 81.5. 4, Chauk Dees, Sterling, Okla., 76.

Third Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah, 80.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Zipper Trick. 2, Jayco Roper, Oktaha, Okla., 80. 3, Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah, 77. 4, (tie) Kash Wilson, Gooding, Idaho, Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D., and Kelby Schneiter, Colorado Springs, 74.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Laramie Warren, Adair, Okla., 4.6 seconds. 2, Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif., 4.8. 3, Sam Goings, Fallon, Nev., 7.2. 4, Chisum Docheff, Mead, Colo., 9.2.

Team Roping: 1, Tanner James, Porterville, Calif., and Phoenix Everano, Pendleton, Ore., 6.0 seconds. 2, Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, Miss., and Jim Ross Cooper, Mutual, Okla., 6.1. 3, Dex Maddock, Adrian, Ore., and Joby Barquin, Meeker, Colo., 6.9. 4, Cory Kidd, Statesville, N.C., and Lane Mitchell, Stephenville, Texas, 7.5.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 84.5 points on Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s Vitalix Assailant. 2, Creighton Curly, Allentown, Ariz., 75. 3, Cable James Wareham, Whiting, Kan., 71. 4, Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta, 60.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Quade Hiatt, Canyon, Texas, 8.0 seconds. 2, Landyn Duncan, Weatherford, Texas, 8.4. 3, Blake Chauvin, Raceland, La., 8.6. 4, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 9.2.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Steely Steiner, Weatherford, Texas, 15.22. 2, Abby Phillips, Marshall, Texas, 15.34. 3, Carly Taylor, Andersonville, Tenn., 15.47. 4, Lois Ferguson, West, Texas, 15.55.

Bull Riding: (two qualified rides) 1, Coleman Albert Entze, Golden Valley, N.D., 81 points on Silver Creek Rodeo’s Time to Shine. 2, Clayton Savage, Banner, Wyo., 80.