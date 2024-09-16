Fritzler Farm Park celebrates 25th anniversary with new attractions and seasonal fun

Fritzler Farm Park's 25th anniversary maze design. Photo courtesy Fritzler Farm Park

Fritzler

Fritzler Farm Park announced the grand opening of its 2024 season on Sunday, Sept. 15, marking a milestone 25th anniversary. This year, guests can look forward to a fantastic mix of beloved activities and exciting new attractions, all set to provide a memorable experience for the entire family.

To celebrate its silver anniversary, Fritzler Farm Park will feature a range of classic activities, including the ever-popular pumpkin patch, corn maze, pillow jumps, slides, grain train, Orbeez shooting gallery and pumpkin cannon. In addition to these fan favorites, the park is debuting several new attractions:

●Mini Putt-Putt: A fun, family-friendly mini golf course.

●Food Truck Alley: A delicious array of food trucks offering a variety of tasty treats.

●Petting Zoo: Get a chance to pet and feed friendly farm animals.

●And much more.

As the day transitions to night, visitors can enjoy spectacular Friday Night Fireworks throughout October, adding a dazzling touch to the autumn evenings. For those seeking thrills and chills, Scream Acres will return with spine-tingling experiences designed to test even the bravest souls. Included this year is a live DJ on Saturday nights in October for interactive fun while you wait for Colorado’s most premier haunted experience.

Fritzler Farm Park is conveniently located off Highway 85 between Greeley and Brighton at 20861 County Road 33, LaSalle, Colorado, 80645. The park’s hours of operation are as follows:

● Fridays: 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

● Saturdays: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

● Sundays in September: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

● Sundays in October: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Haunting in Scream Acres begins shortly after dusk. New for this year, discounted ticket packages are available for middle school and high school students on Friday nights, as well as for college students on Sundays.

The park also offers group discounts and is an excellent venue for team building, company parties, birthday celebrations and more.

For additional information, visit our websites at http://www.fritzlerfarmpark.com and http://www.fritzlerscreamacres.com . For inquiries, please email us at info@fritzlermaze.com .

We can’t wait to celebrate this special season with you. See you at Fritzler Farm Park this Fall.