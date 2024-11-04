Incoming CASNR freshman can apply for Elite 11 Veterinary Scholarship Program

LINCOLN, Neb. — For the second year, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources will accept applicants for the Elite 11 scholarship program.

This unique scholarship opportunity, which is open to high school seniors from Nebraska, is aimed at increasing the number of veterinarians practicing in production animal practices across the state. The application period is from Oct. 15 through Feb. 3, 2025.



The Elite 11 program offers financial assistance to Nebraska students pursuing degrees in Animal Science or Veterinary Science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources who have demonstrated a passion and commitment to the health and wellbeing of production animals. Students who take part in the program will pursue careers as livestock veterinarians in rural Nebraska. The program is a partnership between the state of Nebraska and CASNR.



Incoming freshman accepted into the program receive the Nebraska Production Animal Health Scholarship, which covers 50% of their tuition for the first two years of study in CASNR. Following their second year of study, 13 are chosen for a continuation scholarship that covers 100% of their tuition during their third and fourth years. From there, the Elite 11 are selected from Nebraska’s Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine to have all tuition and fees paid for while they attend the university’s dual Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with Iowa State University.



“We have been so impressed with the students from across Nebraska taking part into the first year of the program, and we are absolutely thrilled to offer this opportunity again,” said CASNR Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss. “This is a wonderful opportunity for students who are passionate about Nebraska and agriculture to begin on a career path critical to our state’s livestock producers.”



To apply, students must submit a statement of interest, a 2-minute video, a resume, transcripts, ACT/SAT scores, and three references. List of references must be submitted by Jan. 10, 2025. All other materials must be submitted by Feb. 3, 2025. Scholarship recipients will be announced March 5, 2025.



More information, along with the application form, is available at CASNR.unl.edu/elite11 .