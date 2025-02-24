PREEC 2025 Scholarship accepting applicants

Student looks at plant roots with disease on a career day at the Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff. Photo by Chabella Guzman

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center is now accepting applications for its annual student scholarships of $1,000 each to be awarded in 2025.

Eligible applicants must have attended high school in one of the following counties: Banner, Blaine, Box Butte, Cherry, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, Sioux, and Thomas. The applicant should be a graduating high school senior or in the first or second year of study.

Applicants must attend any of the Nebraska University Campuses, including the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. They must major in agronomy, ag economics, animal science, vet science, agriculture technology, or a related degree emphasizing agriculture.

Applications must include one supporting letter of recommendation. Otherwise, the application will be considered incomplete. Email the recommendation letter with the following subject line — 2025 Scholarship Recommendation Letter (insert name of student) — and attach the letter and email to dmccarthy2@unl.edu or visit https://ssp.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eXN13Dj6FA7J3aS .

The scholarship is open now through April 1. Awardees will be chosen by May 1 and notified via email.

For more information or questions, contact Deidra McCarthy at dmccarthy2@unl.edu or (308) 632-1230