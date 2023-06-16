Road trip to ND

I took a trip to North Dakota last week to attend the 25th Anniversary of the Grand Forks Herald winning the Pulitzer Prize for community service. Our claim to fame was that we didn’t miss a day of publishing despite the flood that surrounded our building and the fire that burned it to the ground. Our most famous front-page photo was of the burned Herald building surrounded by water with the headline, “Come Hell and High Water.”

While I was there, I didn’t once complain about all the rain we were getting here in Greeley, Colo., because it would have been in poor taste. Seems eastern North Dakota, where they had record and nearly record amounts of snow during the winter, was dry once again. The snow melted and immediately soaked into the ground that had been dry due to the previous year’s drought and no rain had fallen since.

It was sad because through Wyoming and a sliver of South Dakota the grass was green and lush. In fact, we went through many heavy rain showers on the way.

Got to see my parents in Cavalier, N.D., too. They looked great. I tried to talk my mother into believing that she had four children, but she wasn’t having any of it.

In other news, we ran a story in the June 12 edition about the Colorado Breed Bash and failed to mention Tristan Lutchka.

Lutchka earned champion cow calf pair, champion bred and owned heifer and both champion and reserve champion steer honors in the Angus division at the Colorado Breed Bash. Lutchka is a third generation Angus breeder who is continuing the family tradition of showing home-raised cattle. His goal is to raise solid production cattle that perform in the pasture and in the ring. According to Derek Lutchka, the cattle Tristan exhibited at the CBB represent 70 years of the family’s cattle genetics.

Bred & Owned Angus female – Tristan Lutchka, champion.

Angus cow/calf pair – Tristan Lutchka, champion.

Angus steers – Tristan Lutchka, champion and reserve.

We apologize that Lutchka’s placings were omitted from our coverage of the Colorado Breed Bash.