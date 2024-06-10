Wheat Tour to be in Panhandle beginning June 11

Attendees to the 2023 Wheat Tour check out the spring wheat in Sidney. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Tour

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Crop Performance Testing Program kicked off its wheat variety tour in Jefferson County on Thursday, June 6. The tour will continue across Nebraska from June 11 to 14. Tours will be led by Cody Creech and Amanda Easterly, with assistance from Katherine Frels, UNL Small Grains Breeder, and Stephen Wegulo, UNL Small Grains Plant Pathologist, and other UNL researchers at various stops.

These tours are hosted by farmer-cooperators and UNL farm managers each year in conjunction with the CPT team. Seed industry partners will share insight on their varieties and answer questions. Seventy-eight different varieties are being tested across the state, and wheat team members will answer questions about variety selection, production and pest/disease concerns. Events at Banner, Deuel, and Furnas counties will be grower-led, and attendees will have the chance to engage one-on-one with wheat team members.

The High Plains Ag Lab near Sidney agenda is as follows:

8:40 – 9 a.m. – Pea Variety Trial and Alternative Crops Breeding Update

9 – 9:20 a.m. – Travel to main wheat field

9:20 – 9:50 a.m. – Dryland Cropping Systems Update:

Wheat TAPS

Sawfly Research Team

Barley Agronomics and Varieties

Wheat Fertility

9:50 – 9:55 a.m. – Travel to variety trial field

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Wheat Variety Tour

Walk through of this year’s tests

Q&A with a Wheat Pathologist

Up and coming in wheat and small grains breeding

11:30 – 11:35 a.m. – Return to HPAL Shop

11:35 – 12:30 p.m. – Catered lunch from Outlaws Café

Stocker Update

Remarks from Sponsors

Comments from attendees

Following are all the stops:

Tuesday, June 11

Jim Wyatt Farm, Banner County, 9 a.m. MDT Grower-led.

V&F Seeds, Deuel County, 5 p.m. MDT Grower-led.

Wednesday, June 12

Stumpf International Wheat Research Center, Perkins County, 10 a.m. MDT

Thursday, June 13

High Plains Agricultural Lab, Cheyenne County, 8 a.m. MDT

Cullan Farm Seed, Box Butte County 3:30 p.m. MDT for Irrigated Trial

Friday, June 14

tenBensel Farm, Furnas County, 11 a.m. CDT Grower-led.

For more information and directions to each site, visit https://preec.unl.edu/2024-university-nebraska-lincoln-wheat-variety-tours .