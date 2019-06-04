Whittle the Wood in Craig, Colo.

The Whittle the Wood Chainsaw Carving Rendezvous and Festival began 20 years ago after diseased tree stumps in Craig City Park were carved and enjoyed by visitors.

Photo courtesy Alicia Baker, city of Craig

Competitive chainsaw wood carvers will be making their way to Craig, Colo., beginning June 12 for the 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous Chainsaw Carving Competition and Festival. The three-day event includes live music, a 5K race, and an arts and crafts fair.

There will be 12 carvers participating, hailing from as far away as Oklahoma. Carvers will transform tree stumps into one-of-a-kind works of art. The festival got its start when diseased tree stumps in Craig City Park were carved and enjoyed by visitors. In 2012, the event outgrew its original location and moved to Loudy-Simpson Park.

Festival goers can vote for their favorite carving as carvers vie for the three awards, the Judge’s Choice, People’s Choice, and Artist’s Choice.

Carvers include Matt Ounsworth, Fort Collins, Colo.; Chad Stratton, South Jordan, Utah; Bongo Love, Lafayette, Colo.; Robert Waits, Lander, Wyo.; Damon Gorecki, Murray, Utah; Robert Lyon, Payson, Ariz.; Jim Valentine, Midvale, Utah; Ken Braun, Montrose, Colo.; Joe Srholez, Gypsum, Colo.; Justine Park, Boulder, Colo.; Nate Hall, Lincoln, Neb.; and Fernando Dulnuan, Norman, Okla.

