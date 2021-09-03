5 beef influencers you need to know

While the iconic “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.” commercials were great, we are seeing a new wave of advocates and influential voices come on the scene who are proudly and loudly sharing the good news about beef in the diet and cattle on the landscape.

With a huge social media presence and powerful stories to share, those of us in the beef business could learn a thing or two about these powerhouse voices who work tirelessly to debunk common industry myths.

Check them out and let me know what you think!

1. Nicolette Hahn Niman

Patrick Barkham for The Guardian writes, “After refusing to eat meat for 33 years, Nicolette Hahn Niman bit tentatively into a beefburger two years ago. She had become a vegetarian because she was concerned about animal welfare and the environmental cost of meat. Unlike most vegetarians, she had experience of the dire conditions on factory farms during her career as an environmental lawyer campaigning against pollution caused by industrial meat production in the U.S. Then she married a farmer.

“Hahn Niman’s journey from vegetarian activist to cattle rancher to writing a book called Defending Beef may be driven by love, but it is also informed by a lawyerly desire to stick up for small farmers besieged by the growing ethical and environmental clamour against meat. The burger turned out to be an unexpectedly delicious brief pleasure, but it was the 18 years working on the ranch alongside the man who grilled it – and raised the cow – her husband, Bill Niman, that inspired her.”

2. Shawn Baker

He’s an orthopedic surgeon, a world record-holding athlete, the author of “The Carnivore Diet,” an international speaker, podcast host, consultant, veteran soldier, and vocal advocate of beef and cattle ranching, Baker is definitely one you want to follow on social media.

He’s not in the cattle business himself, but he’ll go toe-to-toe against activists and politicians who seek to strip producers off the land. And he’s a huge advocate for consuming meat to regain your health and become stronger and healthier as you age.

3. Kelly Hogan

She’s a mom, teacher, wife, and the host of “My Zero Carb Life.” She also happens to be a dear friend of mine! Hogan regained her fertility and lost 120 pounds eating a carnivore diet, and she’s stuck to it for more than 10 years.

Her hashtag #eatthemeatsavethehumans has caught on like wildfire on social media, she she’s a huge fan of her “meat cookies,” — the burger patties she eats daily to stay strong and healthy.

4. Peter Ballerstedt

Ballerstedt is a multi-faceted advocate for animal agriculture. An expert in forage agriculture, he takes his message of healthy soils, healthy plants, healthy animals, and healthy people to a wide range of audiences.

His podcast, “Meet Your Herdmates” tackles topics including ruminant animal agriculture, animal source food, metabolic health, sustainable food systems, and more.

5. Brian Sanders

Host of Food Lies, Sanders says, “Much of what you’ve been told about nutrition is wrong.”

Debunking common myths, Sanders’ website espouses the benefits of animal fats and proteins, and he isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers in his messaging!

He is currently working on creating a new film titled, “Food Lives,” which will feature prominent sports, health, nutrition and agricultural voices.