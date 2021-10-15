Call to action: Cattlemen and consumers

In the last six months there has been a lot of attention given to our broken and dysfunctional cattle markets. We have had congressional hearings; President Joe Biden and Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack have spoken to market concentration in the meat supply chain and the need for reform or penalty action. We have seen calls to the Department of Justice by Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., along with 26 other co-signers; Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Jon Tester, R-Mont., continue to push S.949 (the 50-14 bill) to be heard in the Senate ag committee; and four bipartisan Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., Rounds, Tester and Cory Booker, D-N.J., introduced the American Beef Labeling Act S.2716 on Sept. 13.

Bottom line is talk, congressional hearings and letters to the DOJ make us producers feel good for the moment but what has come of any of our efforts so far? Zippo! All this time the four big packers continue to reap record profits at the expense of American cattlemen. We need legislative action immediately. Producers need S.949 and S.2716 now. Won’t you join with me in putting pressure on Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., to help support these two bills and help save independent cattlemen and women in the USA. These bills would also help the American consumers. Please call our U.S. senators and ask for their help.

Sen. Bennet, local number (303) 455-7600 — Washington, D.C. office (202) 224-5852

Sen. Hickenlooper local number (303) 244-1628 — Washington, D.C. office (202) 224-5941