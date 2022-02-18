Letter to Gov. Polis critical of Niemiec hiring to BAP

Dear Governor Polis,

This letter expresses concern regarding the decision to hire Dr. Rebecca Niemiec as the Program Manager of the Colorado Bureau of Animal Protection.

As State Representatives, we strongly question the qualifications of Dr. Niemiec, as none of her academic titles show relative experience in the fields of study that are necessary to hold a managerial position within the CBAP.

Dr. Niemiec’s background deals with conservation behavior as a behavioral scientist and shows no reputable experience or competence towards the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s mission statement: “The mission of the Department of Agriculture is to strengthen and advance Colorado agriculture; promote a safe and high-quality food supply.”

We believe it is essential for the Program Manager of the CDA to understand animal science, as it pertains to livestock, domestic pets, animal husbandry, and animal veterinary principles before holding this office.

Dr. Niemiec served as the co-director of the Colorado Center of Human-Carnivore Coexistence at Colorado State University, which partners with Defenders of Wildlife – a group that strongly supported the reintroduction of the gray wolf, despite it being a direct threat to cattle ranchers in every corner of Colorado. Her background in this area is a conflict of interest in agricultural production.

Governor Polis, controversy from your administration surrounding agriculture continues to escalate. Your executive decisions regarding all CDA appointments and selections within the department needs to mitigate the attack against rural Colorado and Colorado ranchers across our great State.

Respectfully,

Richard Alonso Holtorf, State Representative, House District 64

Andres Pico, State Representative, House District 16

Mark Baisley, State Representative, House District 39

Rod Bockenfeld, State Representative, House District 56

Terri Carver, State Representative, House District 20

Marc Catlin, State Representative, House District 58

Tim Geitner, State Representative, House District 19

Colin Larson, State Representative, House District 22

Stephanie Luck, State Representative, House District 47

Rod Pelton, State Representative, House District 65

Kim Ransom, State Representative, House District 44

Janice Rich, State Representative, House District 55

Matt Soper, State Representative, House District 54

Tonya Van Beber, State Representative, House District 48

Kevin Van Winkle, State Representative, House District 43

Perry Will, State Representative, House District 57



