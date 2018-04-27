NCGA hires Friedlander as communications director

The National Corn Growers Association has hired Liz Friedlander as director of policy communications in its Washington office. Friedlander was previously communications director for House Agriculture Committee ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn.

Earlier she worked for Sen. Blanche Lincoln, D-Ark., when Lincoln chaired the Senate Agriculture Committee. Earlier she worked for the National Farmers Union. A native of Hazen, N.D., Friedlander holds a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Minnesota State University–Moorhead.

Trump nominates Bowman as community bank rep

President Donald Trump on April 16 announced his intent to nominate Michelle Bowman of Kansas to the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System as the community bank representative for Region 8 (St. Louis, Mo.) for the remainder of a 14-year term expiring Jan. 31, 2020. As Kansas state bank commissioner, Bowman is the chief regulator for state-chartered banks and non-depository lenders. Previously she was an executive at Farmers and Drovers Bank. Additionally, she has served on the staff of Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., as counsel for several U.S. House committees, as director of congressional and intergovernmental affairs at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and as deputy assistant secretary and policy adviser to Secretary Tom Ridge at the Department of Homeland Security. Bowman graduated from the University of Kansas and received a law degree from Washburn University School of Law.

Vetter joins Edelman public affairs firm

Edelman, a global communications and marketing firm, has hired Darci Vetter to lead its public affairs practice in Washington. During the Obama administration, Vetter was chief agriculture negotiator with the rank of ambassador in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and an Agriculture Department deputy undersecretary overseeing export promotion and international development programs. Earlier she was a Capitol Hill aide. She has recently been diplomat in residence at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a consultant to Farmers for Free Trade, a group established by former Sens. Max Baucus, D-Mont., and Richard Lugar, R-Ind. Vetter has been awarded some of the agriculture industry's most prominent awards, including the U.S. Meat Export Federation Michael J. Mansfield Award in 2016. In 2015, she was named Woman of the Year by the Organization of Women in International Trade. She also sits on the CME Group's Agricultural Markets Advisory Council, and on the board of directors for the Neogen Corporation and the Farm Foundation. Vetter is a graduate of Drake University and received a master's degree in public affairs from Princeton University.

Recommended Stories For You

Welsh named executive director, food animal technical services at Merck

MADISON, N.J. — Justin Welsh, DVM, has been named executive director of food animal technical services for Merck Animal Health's U.S. Food Animal Team. In his new role, Welsh oversees the technical services and pharmacovigilance groups for the company's ruminants, swine and poultry businesses. Welsh has more than 25 years of experience in veterinary medicine. Prior to being named executive director, he served in the ruminant business unit as an associate director of Merck Animal Health Technical Services. His role as associate director was to manage, and work alongside, a team of veterinarians specializing in field research, anti-infectives, herd health and the application of technology in all phases of beef production. Before joining the company in 2012, he was in rural private practice for 17 years, working in and owning a mixed animal veterinary practice in western Nebraska. Welsh holds a bachelor of science in animal science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and earned his doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Kansas State University. He is an active member of numerous industry associations, including the American Association of Bovine Practitioners, Academy of Veterinary Consultants and the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association. ❖