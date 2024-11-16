Keeping History Alive in Art

Scott Thompson’s father grew up in Mobridge, South Dakota, and brought his family back to visit the place of his roots nearly every summer.
The Horses Led Us Home, artwork by Mick Harrison inspired by the Thompson and Graven families’ harrowing experience on Christmas Eve, 1908. Courtesy and copyright Mick Harrison. The Horses Led Us Home
When News Traveled by Coach, a Mick Harrison painting depicting the Thompson family home-turned trading post. Harrison grew up in Mobridge, South Dakota, and enjoyed exploring the Missouri River area before many historic sites were lost under Lake Oahe. Courtesy and copyright Mick Harrison. When News Traveled By Coach
1: Mrs. Elise Graven was widowed in 1904, and left with three small children to raise. Mrs. Graven was in poor health, had little money and practically no formal schooling. Well-meaning friends said that it was impossible to keep her children with her. She, however, was determined the family be kept together and that her two sons and daughter would all receive a college education.
The story of her 17 year battle against poverty, ill health and discouragement stands as one of the classics in the annals of pioneer American motherhood. But at the end she had made good her ambition. The family had been kept together and the children received their college education. Courtesy Scott Thompson. Orig1 Christmas Eve 1908
2. Plat maps showing locations of Thompson family cabins along the Missouri River North of Mobridge and Southwest of Pollock, South Dakota. T. J. Thompson and family lived until 1911 in the cabin later turned into a trading post in secs. 23/24/25 while T. J.’s sister Lizzie (Elise) Graven, a widow, lived in secs. 14/23 with her children. Scott Thompson’s hopes of finding remnants of the cabins were dashed when he went searching for the location near Shaw Creek Access and realized the locations are now under the water of Lake Oahe. Courtesy Scott Thompson. Orig2 Plat Map Graven and Thompson home sites
3. A topographical map of the Thompson and Graven home site area depicts the high ground to the east where the travelers were lost in the Christmas Eve blizzard, and the sheltered, low ground near the river where they were able to rest and find their way home. Courtesy Scott Thompson. Orig3. topo map north of mobridge
4. The log cabin trading post also known as the Thompson Trading Post north of Mobridge, near Pollock. Scott Thompson’s great-grandparents, T.J. and Mary Thompson lived here and raised several of their 11 children from approximately 1898-1909. The log cabin became a trading post when the family moved to T.J.’s original homestead property on the north end of the new town of Mobridge. Courtesy Scott Thompson. orig4. Indian trading post
“Mobridge is a big part of me, partly because our family were some of the first settlers in the area,” he said. “Our ties to Mobridge are pretty strong.”
Scott dug deep into researching family history about 20 years ago, and the quest to learn more still keeps his attention.
“I love history and genealogy; it’s a hunt for gems in your history, finding these stories that maybe no one else ever knew.”
He ran across the story of the “Christmas Miracle” in his genealogy research. He’s not certain whether his father, Ben, knew the story or not. “Likely he did, but it’s possible my dad didn’t even know about it,” Thompson said. “It wasn’t necessarily a story that was passed down in that respect.”
Graven’s research and papers have added to Thompson’s knowledge of his own family.
“One thing leads to another and you start making connections,” Thompson said. “I was lucky, our family is lucky to have so many fascinating old photos from my grandmother. Some families don’t have that record of their history.”
Thompson discovered the story in a stack of family documents his parents had saved.
“I’m probably the one in my family who is really into history and genealogy,” he said. “To me, it’s really exciting. I can really get caught up in it, almost addicted to it.”
Thompson said his dad, like many Norwegians, wasn’t one to talk a lot about these stories. His grandpa, Tommy Thompson, was a trucker in the Mobridge area for years. Scott treasures memories of getting to ride in the truck with his grandpa to go pick up cattle or horses, sometimes in the middle of nowhere West River.
“He’d drop off livestock at sale barn and take me in. It was fun to sit and listen to the auctioneer, fascinating to experience that.”
Unfortunately, the location of the Thompson and Graven home sites is now under Lake Oahe.
“I’ve narrowed it down, and I know roughly where the area is. We’ve gone fishing right in that area, but of course with the dam, where their cabin once was is under water,” Scott said.
Scott created the Mobridge in History page on Facebook to share his father’s vast collection of memories. When Scott shared Henry Graven’s story of the Christmas Eve, 1908 blizzard, Mick Harrison – a Mobridge native and renowned artist – got in touch, corresponded with Scott, and eventually created a painting inspired by the story.
Harrison admits to taking a few liberties with his interpretation of the Thompson and Graven families’ adventures of Christmas Eve, 1908, such as painting the wagon with wheels rather than sled runners, and painting winter clothing on the people who had not worn their heavy clothes that day due to the weather being warm.
“It’s always my take on it, and not always super accurate; just my take on a particular moment,” Harrison said.
But he enjoys the process of creating a painting “even more now than when I started. It’s always satisfying, and it’s hard to explain other than the fact that I just really like painting,” he said.
Often, Harrison’s paintings have historical ties.
“I think of history when I’m doing them, but they don’t have to be part of a specific historical moment,” he said. “I like the 1920s to 1940s for my paintings.”
Harrison doesn’t travel to art shows very often, so his paintings sometimes stay in his studio for quite some time.
“If they sit around long enough, I redo them and touch them up. It is an ongoing process and I’m my own worst critic. I have ruined a few doing that, but most of the time I think it has improved them.”
He’s gotten to where he likes to have his paintings around so he can return to a particular piece of artwork after setting it aside for a time.
“It can be an affliction, but it can also be a learning process,” Harrison said. “If you set it aside, put it away and come back a week or two, or a month later, it’s like looking at it from brand new eyes.”
Born and raised in Mobridge, South Dakota, Mick Harrison has always had an interest in the area’s history.
“My grandfather had a place just south of Sitting Bull Hill where I spent a lot of my youth,” Harrison said. “I read the book Dakota Cowboy by Ike Blasingame and used to explore both sides of the old river. I recognized some of the areas in Blasingame’s descriptions.”
Harrison explored the Missouri River bottoms, where remains of old cabins still stood, prior to the construction of the Oahe dam.
“I miss the old river,” he said, “It was a neat place. There were dry periods when you could almost walk across it.”
The fishing is better now, Harrison said, but pieces of history were lost when the Oahe Dam was filled. Thanks to him, history lives on in The Horses Led Us Home.