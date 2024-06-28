2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV

Mr. and Mrs. Truck (Carol) were married a couple weeks ago in the cowboy church in Johnstown, Colo. She knows trucks and has a Ram 2500 with Cummins.

MrTruck

Luxury pickup trucks are very popular now. I test drove a GMC 1500 AT4X AEV, one of the most expensive half tons from GM. It was luxurious, rode like a car with multimatic SDDV dampers (shocks) self adjusts with piggyback fluid revisors doing well off-road and on asphalt. Full grain leather seats, both rows of seats are heated, front seats are cooled and steering wheel is heated. And my favorite diesel the Duramax 3.0L inline 6 cylinder was smooth, quiet with great fuel mileage. We towed a 7,376 pound trailer.

Yes luxury and at only $88,585 manufacturer’s suggested retail price. Engine is the Duramax 3.0L turbo inline 6 diesel at 305 horsepower and 495 torque at 2750 RPM, which is a true torque monster. This is matched to a 10-speed automatic transmission. You can get this diesel engine for the same price as the 6.2L gas V-8. This truck is rated to tow 8,500 pounds of trailer. If it were a more basic truck, it could tow 12,000 pounds. But this is a durable off-road truck. The truck has factory 2 inch lift, 33 inch tall tires and the AEV package with boron steel skid plates on both differentials, transfer case and fuel tank. Front and rear bumpers are made from AEV special metal with tow hooks. The wheels are 12-spoke high gloss black aluminum. The truck also has AEV all-weather floor liners to protect from mud.

I’ve seen this 3.0L Duramax diesel beat Environmental Protection Agency’s highway fuel mileage by 20 miles per gallon. I don’t like the rock rails, if you need that kind of off-road protection, they will help. But for most of us, we try to use them as a running board, but they are too narrow to keep your feet on. The console shifter is awkward, it’s hard to remember which button is reverse and which is park. Towing mirrors are an option but the standard mirrors are wider than average, which work well if you are towing a flatbed, but not efficient with a cargo or RV trailer. Brake controller is in a good place on the center console. The 15 inch heads up display is a good safety device to keep your eyes on the road. An interesting setup with this diesel, is that the exhaust brake and tow haul mode turn on together and can’t be separated.