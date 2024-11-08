Analysis needed before bringing more wolves into Colorado

I’ve been ranching in Colorado my entire life. My family’s roots on this land go much

deeper — stretching back to the 1800s. We’ve weathered plenty of storms, from droughts to

market shifts, always with the mindset that responsible stewardship of the land benefits

everyone. My current operation consists of 1,200 cattle, including 665 adults that I have grazed

on a federal allotment in partnership with the Forest Service since 1994. My focus has always

been on finding ways to manage cattle on the land for optimal forest health strategically. It hasn’t

always been easy, but it’s been fulfilling, knowing our choices directly impact the well-being of

the land, the wildlife and future generations.

But now, decisions made far from the ranch are changing everything. When Colorado voters

decided to reintroduce wolves onto the landscape, many people thought they were doing

something noble. Wolves are iconic and majestic animals, no doubt. But the reality of living

alongside them isn’t something most voters consider. Their decisions, made in cities or suburbs,

are disconnected from the hard truths those of us on the land now face every day.

This year has been unlike any other in my ranching history. For the first time, my cattle have

broken through fences — multiple times — because of wolf activity. Normally, my cattle are calm

and predictable. But these past months, they’ve been irritable, frightened and scattered. They’re

not just animals to me — they’re my livelihood, and I know them well. The wolves are driving

them to behave in ways I’ve never seen and it’s becoming difficult to keep up with the damage

to both my operation and their well-being.

What’s most frustrating is the lack of meaningful response from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. It feels like this reintroduction plan was rushed through without real consideration of the

consequences — not just for ranchers like me, but for the wolves and other wildlife too. We

ranchers have long been key partners in conserving the land. Our operations provide critical

winter ground for wildlife, protect against habitat fragmentation and keep development at bay.

Without us, Colorado’s landscapes could easily become overrun with condos, housing projects

and out-of-state interests looking to capitalize on rural communities, destroying wildlife corridors,

paving over pastoral landscapes and dooming Colorado to a future none of us can reverse.

I understand that some people believe wolves belong here, and I’m not entirely opposed to the

idea. But the way this has been handled has driven a large wedge between ranchers and CPW

and has left ranchers like me paying the price for decisions we didn’t make. We’ve always been

the ones caring for the land, ensuring it remains healthy for both our cattle and the wildlife that

call it home. Now, it feels like our role in that delicate balance is being overlooked and

undermined.

Our decisions have impacts, and the decisions made by voters, often with good intentions, have

painful and costly consequences for those of us who live out here. My family’s history, and now

my own, is written in the struggles and triumphs of ranching. Our wildlife management policies

must reflect responsible, informed decision-making. Today, I urge our elected officials to take the

following critical steps: No more wolves until we’re ready: Colorado Parks and Wildlife must fully implement and comply with their management plans before any more wolves are

reintroduced. We need to ensure these plans are actionable and sustainable. Independent

review: Bring in a third-party expert to conduct a statewide review of CPW’s wolf management

implementation. This must include lessons learned and an impact analysis on local communities

without bias or intervention from government officials. Transparency and accountability are

essential. Stop using the ballot for wildlife management: Wildlife decisions should not be

driven by public votes that often lack the necessary scientific or community understanding. This

approach is poor policy, damaging to wildlife and harmful to local communities.

Our voices must be included in these decisions — before it’s too late for all of us