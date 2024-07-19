Bean Growers Day in Grant is scheduled for August
Nebraska Extension
A new event, “Bean Growers Day in Grant,” will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Stumpf International Wheat Center in Grant, Neb.
“The purpose of the grower’s day is to reach out to growers and industry people in southwest Nebraska with valuable current information on dry bean production,” said John Thomas, Nebraska Extension educator. Nebraska Extension specialists, educators, and members from the dry bean industry will present on a variety of topics.
Topics for the day include:
- Weed management (Palmer Amaranth)
- Disease management
- Irrigation and water management
- Fertility and soil
- Insect issues
- Dry Bean industry update
The event will be on Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. MT, with lunch included, at the Stumpf International Wheat Center, 76025 Rd 329, in Grant. The event and lunch are free, but registration is requested for a lunch count. Call (308) 352-4340 to register.
