Cattle crimes in Montrose County: 2 arrests and a $10,000 reward

Montrose County investigators are dealing with a high number of cattle related crimes, including missing or stolen cattle and three cows that were shot.

Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Sargeant Chuck Searcy said two suspects were arrested by the Montrose and Delta County Sheriffs’ Offices after allegedly shooting three cows in Montrose County. Deputies carried out a search warrant looking for evidence related to the shooting at 25 Mesa Road on Dec. 29, one mile south of the Delta County line.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Jevon Vigil and 20-year-old Leeland Hernandez and charged them with criminal mischief, a class 5 felony, and three counts of cruelty to animals, a class 1 misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit, the cattle producer checked the cattle and found them fine at 4 a.m., and when he returned at 10 a.m., he found two cows, one bred, dead and a third, also bred, shot and injured. Investigators were directed to tire and footprints and also found and collected a Walmart cup, a Twix wrapper, and a white 12-gauge shotgun shell.

One of the cows was shot in the neck, a second cow was shot with the wound consistent with a shotgun round in her ribs behind her shoulder, and the third shot in her brisket with no apparent exit wound.

TIPS CAME IN

Investigators received two tips from members of the public. One tipster indicated she heard Vigil had a video on his phone showing the shooting and cows. According to the affidavit, Vigil showed the video to two other individuals who found the video upsetting and “decided to beat his ass.” Investigators contacted Vigil and determined that he was assaulted and he was observed with a black eye and stitches on his right ear, though he told officials it was following a car accident rather than as a result of the cow shooting video. Through further questioning, Vigil admitted to the shooting, and he indicated Hernandez was also involved.

Authorities investigated the men’s home and located a 12-gauge shotgun and shoes that matched prints at the scene. The men were booked into the Montrose County Jail and are awaiting a court appearance Thursday.

Searcy said investigators are still hard at work trying to determine what has happened to 180 head of cattle weighing 500 to 700 pounds. Searcy said the number missing is more than normal losses, leading investigators to believe theft is involved. The calves, owned by several ranchers, disappeared off the Uncompahgre Plateau which is over 75,000 acres of rough terrain.

The area is currently snow-covered and those conditions, paired with no defined crime scene, have made the investigation difficult. The Uncompahgre Cattlemen’s Association and the Rangeland User’s Association is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of person or persons involved in the missing cattle cases in Montrose County. If you have information, please contact local brand inspectors or Sargeant Searcy at the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.