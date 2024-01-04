Collared wolf photographed in Grand County

Todd Schmitt is the owner of Highmark Builders in Kremmling, Colo., and he spends a great deal of time behind the wheel back and forth to building sites and his home near Sweetwater. He is always watching for wildlife, and snaps the occasional photo of the large elk herds and other animals that he sees from the road in Grand County.

This collared wolf ran across the Trough Road in Grand County and was photographed by Jeff Schmitt wolf-4-J-Schmitt

He was driving down the Trough Road that connects Highways 9 and 131 on Jan. 2 and said he could barely believe his eyes when a collared wolf ran across the road in front of him.

He said the wolf trotted off the road about 20 yards. He said the wolf climbed up a rock outcropping, sat, and nearly posed, looking directly at Schmitt. He said he shot the photo only about a half mile from a home and less than 10 miles from Highway 9.

Schmitt said he doesn’t support the wolf reintroduction.

“We have pets, and our neighbors are ranchers,” he said. “We don’t want them here. People who voted for them would think differently if it was at their house.”