Colorado Farm Bureau hosts 106th annual meeting

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Colorado Farm Bureau hosted their 106th annual meeting recently at the Hyatt Regency in Denver. At this meeting, Farm Bureau members discussed policy, attended breakout sessions, participated in giving and receiving awards, voted on open board seats, and heard from a few top-tier speakers.

This year’s keynote speaker was Sarah Bohnenkamp, who works with individuals and organizations who want to make an epic difference in the world. Bohnenkamp has been a developer of people and organizations for more than two decades, quickly moving from training coordinator to director of employee development in the financial world, to graduating to the C-Suite in an industry she’d never fathomed leading (in the beef world) as chief operating officer. Since 2015, she’s led her own coaching and consulting firm where she helps clients deepen trust, clarify vision, improve strategy and grow impact.

President Carlyle Currier shared policy and election wins, changes in the agriculture industry, and an outlook for growth in 2025.

After hearing from President Carlyle Currier, members heard from Taylor Szilagyi, executive vice president, who announced a new Colorado Farm Bureau website (still found at coloradofarmbureau.com ), accomplishments from the year, and recommendations from the Membership Taskforce to improve recruitment, retention, and how to better share the value of a Colorado Farm Bureau membership.

On Friday morning, a few counties were recognized for their hard work throughout the year.

President’s Awards:

Alamosa County, Local Affairs

Douglas County, Leadership Development

Otero County, Membership

Pueblo County, Policy Implementation

Silver Award: Alamosa County

New Horizon Award: Lincoln County

Top County Membership Award: Otero and Cheyenne Counties

Top Recruiter Membership Awards:

1st Place: Brita Horn

2nd Place: Carl Stillings

3rd Place: Jacob Walter

The American Farm Bureau Federation also awarded Colorado Farm Bureau in their State Awards of Excellence for Advocacy, Leadership and Business Development, Coalitions and Partnerships and Engagement and Outreach.

The following board members were elected on Friday afternoon:

President: Carlyle Currier

Vice President: James Henderson

District 2: Kreg Vollmer

District 4: Bryan Kelly

District 6: Don Richards

District 8: Charly Minkler

District 10: Brita Horn

Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee Chair: Jacob Walter

Women’s Leadership Committee Chair: Roxi McCormick

On Saturday evening, Colorado Farm Bureau hosted their annual banquet, where a few people were honored for their service, membership and other accomplishments.

YF&R Discussion Meet Winner: Austin McCue

Collegiate Discussion Meet Winner: Jordyn Neely

Emerging Leader Award: Caleigh Payne

Landowner of the Year: The Luark Family

Distinguished Volunteer Award: Doug and Kayla Bay

Retiring Board Members were recognized for their service: Nathan Weathers, District 2; Gary Melcher, District 4; and Reece Melton, District 10.

Colorado Farm Bureau is a grassroots organization and sees all members as valuable. During the banquet, there is a special recognition for members who have maintained their membership for more than 50 years. This year, there are 298 families who have been members for 50 years or more. The longest-running membership is held by the Allen and Velvet Ents Family, who have been members for 82 years.

Each year, the Colorado Farm Bureau recognizes two individuals with the most distinguished and highest honor, the Service to Agriculture Award. One is awarded to an individual “outside” and one “within” Farm Bureau. The Service to Agriculture Award was started in 1968 and is given to individuals who have exhibited extraordinary service to Colorado agriculture and to the Colorado Farm Bureau. Please congratulate Senator Perry Will, and Brant Harrison, whose family accepted on his behalf in memoria.

The Women’s Leadership Committee ended the evening by raising $10,400 from their silent and live auctions for the Ronald McDonald House of Colorado Springs. They also presented the Ronald McDonald House with an $11,000 check.