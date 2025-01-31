Construction trades: A missed opportunity

Watching employment ads, visiting with those in construction trades or being subjected to significant lag time to schedule projects or repairs would indicate a lack of trained individuals to staff firms providing construction services. Many providers, both private and governmental, seem to be constantly looking for new employees. Most would prefer individuals with at least some experience but often have to resort to on-the-job training, even at basic levels, just to fill needed positions.

Therein, I see a profound opportunity for both secondary and college education entities to provide training in the trades and open the door to solid job opportunities for their students.

At the secondary level, often the only similar offering is vocational agriculture. Counselors’ direct students who are not really interested in agriculture per se to the ag program because these programs do teach some shop skills. This overloads the ag program instructor(s) and actually dilutes the amount of learning gained by all students. Some, far too few, schools do offer a wood shop or an industrial arts program that would far better fit the needs of non-agricultural oriented students.

It is possible and hoped that the incoming federal administration will eliminate the dictates of federal education funding and its associated instructional mandates and return administration to the states. If that occurs maybe some if not all of the mandated social studies (read as indoctrination) can be eliminated and at least partially replaced with trades training. I’d venture a guess that a fourth to a third of high school students would avail themselves of such an opportunity.

As to the collegiate level Wyoming is home to seven, soon to be eight, community colleges/colleges in addition to the University of Wyoming. The latter can provide architects, engineers and the like, and the former can provide at least basic skilled employees. Some courses are already being provided today at these colleges. A quick review of class offerings shows the number of colleges of the current seven total offering the following: Welding 7/7, Machine and tool 5/7, Electrical 4/7, Construction Management 2/7, Heavy Equipment Operation 2/7 and Carpentry 1/7. Two new forthcoming programs at Sheridan will offer HAVC and plumbing. Solid offerings but I fear far short of fulfilling employment needs.

On the buildings and facilities side of the trades I envision courses that might address framing carpentry, finish carpentry, cabinet/counter construction and installation, custom milling and woodwork, electrician, plumbing, door and window installation, brick and block laying, painting, roofing, steel building construction, grain or materials storage construction and grain or material handling systems.

Relative to road and bridge or like construction students would understand surveying and site layout and might even be capable of doing the same. They and subsequently employers, would notably benefit from learning basic operation, maintenance and safety related to heavy equipment. This could include, as examples, a dozer, front-end loader, blade, scraper, excavator, trencher or dump truck/snowplow. More specifically to bridge work, class content addressing abutments, general bridge construction, support structures and decking as well as culvert installation would be of benefit. A general course on concrete work would fit many areas of the trades.

These would be of great benefit to students and subsequently employers within the state.

Two key things need to happen to open up this opportunity to students. First, the state must provide guidance, recognition and accreditation of such programs as well as appropriate funding to support them, especially at the secondary level. Extending support to the colleges could well expedite inclusion or expansion of these programs.

Secondly, the colleges need to collaborate and communicate when conducting area needs assessments, details and cost of instituting such programs. All colleges do not need to offer all programs and courses but rather place these strategically about their soon to be eight districts. They then need to adopt such programs, possibly at the exclusion of under-enrolled ones, and make these equally accessible to all Wyoming students.

It is my opinion that students can substantially benefit from and appreciate the opportunities afforded by such offerings. In turn, these programs will benefit the general public via enhancement of the goods and services provided by those trade workers.