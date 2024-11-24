Early reactions to Rollins nomination

Several agriculture-connected organizations issued statements today on President-elect Trump’s choice of Brooke Rollins as agriculture secretary.

Rollins is a graduate of Texas A&M, a land-grant institution.

Association of Public and Land-grant Universities President Mark Becker said, “APLU congratulates Brooke Rollins on her nomination as secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.”

“USDA and land-grant universities have been deeply connected ever since they were both founded in 1862. This partnership has enabled game-changing agricultural innovations that solve farmers’ most stubborn challenges and helped ensure the U.S. has the world’s most productive, vibrant and resilient agricultural sector,” Becker said.

“We look forward to collaborating with Secretary-designate Rollins to strengthen this vital partnership and advance progress for communities to drive additional progress in communities across the country.”

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said, “I congratulate Ms. Rollins on her nomination as secretary of agriculture on behalf of National Farmers Union’s farmer and rancher members across the country.”

“I am hopeful her rural roots instilled in her the important role family farmers and ranchers play in supporting our nation’s economy,” Larew said.

“If confirmed, Ms. Rollins will begin her tenure at a time when family farmers and our communities face historic challenges, including soaring input costs, difficult market conditions, extreme weather events, and the ongoing need for the certainty of a five-year farm bill. We are eager to collaborate on solutions that ensure fair markets, a robust agriculture economy, and vibrant rural communities. Together, we can advance a stronger future for agriculture and rural America.”

National Council of Farmer Cooperatives President and CEO Chuck Conner said, “I would like to congratulate Brooke Rollins on her nomination to be the next secretary of agriculture.”

“As someone who grew up in a rural community directly connected to agriculture, she has a deep respect and appreciation for the work that America’s farmers and ranchers do. We look forward to working with her both in the upcoming confirmation process and once she assumes the role of secretary,” Conner said.

National Grain and Feed Association President and CEO Mike Seyfert said, “On behalf of the member companies of the National Grain and Feed Association, I congratulate Brooke Rollins on her nomination by President Trump as secretary of agriculture in his cabinet.”

“NGFA’s members represent much of the food and agriculture food chain, and we are excited to partner with Ms. Rollins and the entire Trump team to deliver for U.S. agriculture,” Seyfert said.

“I am confident she will bring valuable insight to the issues important to NGFA members and the entire food and agriculture chain. NGFA and I congratulate and look forward to working with her to Transform America’s Harvest.”

Marty Irby, the president of Competitive Markets Action and secretary of the Organization for Competitive Markets, said, “We applaud President Trump’s nomination of Brooke Rollins as secretary of agriculture, congratulate Brooke on achieving such a tremendous milestone in her career, and know she will make Texas proud.”

“It’s time to pull the plug and drain the swamp of all the incestuous industrial agriculture lobbying interests that have sold American family farmers out to foreign multinational conglomerates in China and Brazil,” Irby said.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said, “Growth Energy looks forward to engaging with Secretary-designate Rollins and demonstrating how our industry is vital to growing jobs and innovation across rural America and unleashing American energy dominance.”

“The USDA secretary is rural America’s voice in the White House, and we will work hard to ensure Rollins is well-positioned to deliver on President Trump’s rural agenda, expand markets for homegrown renewable fuel, and bring more low-cost options to the pump,” Skor said.

American Soybean Association President Josh Gackle, a soy farmer from Kulm, N.D., said, “We appreciate that Rollins holds a degree in agriculture development and grew up on a farm and that she will bring that perspective, along with her policy experience from the previous Trump administration, to the role.”

“The mission carried out by USDA is vital to the continued success both domestically and abroad for U.S. soybean farmers,” Gackle said.

“ASA welcomes the opportunity to share the importance of soy in the U.S. economy and work with the department and this nominee upon her confirmation on issues critical to farmers.”

National Corn Growers Association President Kenneth Hartman Jr. said, “We congratulate Brooke Rollins on her nomination to be the next secretary of agriculture.”

“We look forward to working with Ms. Rollins and the president-elect on issues of importance to production agriculture, including the expansion of domestic and international markets for corn and improved farm and tax policies,” Hartman said.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “We congratulate Brooke Rollins on her nomination to be secretary of agriculture.”

“We’re pleased she has a good relationship with our state Farm Bureau in Texas and hope to build on it if she’s confirmed by the Senate. We’re encouraged by her statement that she’d ‘fight for America’s farmers and our nation’s agricultural communities.’

“Effective leadership at USDA is more important than ever as farmers and ranchers face a struggling agricultural economy,” Duvall said.