Former Lipscomb County man arrested on animal cruelty charges

FORT WORTH, Texas — Douglas Leon Williams, a former Lipscomb County resident, was arrested on felony charges of cruelty to animals after an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Ben Eggleston and the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

In August 2022, an employee of a ranch located in Ellis County, Okla., discovered a horse owned by the ranch had been shot and killed.

Special Ranger Eggleston and the Ellis County sheriff’s deputies recovered evidence linking Williams to the crime.

Reports and evidence were submitted to the Ellis County District Attorney’s Office, which reviewed the investigation and issued a warrant for Williams’ arrest for cruelty to animals.

Williams was apprehended Aug. 5, 2024, in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.

Williams waived extradition and was taken into custody by the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office. Williams’ bond was set at $10,000.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to thank the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Ellis County District Attorney’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshal Service and the Cape Girardeau County Missouri Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this case.